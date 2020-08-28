How to change characters in PUBG Mobile

Characters are a common feature in many games, including PUBG Mobile. The revolutionary battle royale game features four characters which have unique abilities/skills that can help players on the battlefield.

The immense popularity of PUBG Mobile often results in the influx of new players almost every day. Some of these new players, however, may not know how to change characters in the game.

In this article, we talk about how you can change characters in PUBG Mobile.

Steps to change characters in PUBG Mobile

Players can simply follow the steps given below to change characters in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and click on the ‘Inventory’ tab present on the bottom of the main screen.

Step 2: The inventory will open up. Next, click on the ‘Switch Character’ icon.

Step 3: A list of characters will appear on the screen. Now, click on the 'Use' button underneath the respective character you want to pick.

Step 4: The character will be changed.

Characters in PUBG Mobile

As mentioned earlier, there are four characters in PUBG Mobile. Here are the characters with their abilities:

Victor – Ammo Rush

Andy – Extreme Speed

Carlo – Light Leap

Sara – Vehicle Enhancement

The abilities of these characters will enhance with an increase in the level.

Players can acquire the Victor character at no cost. However, the other three characters have to be purchased in-game using UC.

(Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.)