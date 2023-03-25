How to change costumes in Atelier Ryza 3

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key is out for PC and consoles right now. It is the latest installment in Koei Tecmo's cult-classic JRPG series. Throughout their trip, gamers will typically encounter a cast of colorful characters. Also, if they so want, players may dress them up in various outfits. These may be purchased as DLC or as rewards for player loyalty. So how do gamers initially change their clothing? This is a summary.

Players can change costumes via the secret hideout in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

KOEI TECMO EUROPE @koeitecmoeurope



"Summer Look" Costume Set (Set of 7 costumes) early purchase bonus, only available until 6th April.



koeitecmoeurope.com/ryza3/

#KTfamily "The final summer, the final secret" begins for Ryza and her party in #AtelierRyza3 - out now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5 and Steam."Summer Look" Costume Set (Set of 7 costumes) early purchase bonus, only available until 6th April. "The final summer, the final secret" begins for Ryza and her party in #AtelierRyza3 - out now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5 and Steam."Summer Look" Costume Set (Set of 7 costumes) early purchase bonus, only available until 6th April.koeitecmoeurope.com/ryza3/#KTfamily https://t.co/xOl2zDnOhn

Throughout the adventure, Ryza and her team will make their way across the open world and its various biomes. The Pixie Forest's Ryza's Hidden Hideout is one place that gamers will regularly visit. It is accessible from the docks on Kurken Island's northern side. The journey to the atelier, which players may access through the front entrance, is quick from there.

Look at the desk and chair right away when Ryza walks through the door.

Here, gamers can switch between outfits. To display a menu, approach the desk and interact with the Diary. Here, select the third option: Changing Room. This will take players to a menu with all the available characters. Here, players may select each character and pick the desired costume.

What costumes are available in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key?

KOEI TECMO EUROPE @koeitecmoeurope



bit.ly/AR3-PlayStation An epic adventure of friendship, heart, and secrets. The highly-anticipated magical JRPG, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, is out now on PlayStation 4/5! An epic adventure of friendship, heart, and secrets. The highly-anticipated magical JRPG, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, is out now on PlayStation 4/5!bit.ly/AR3-PlayStation https://t.co/vOWfBCKAyF

For base game owners, unfortunately, none besides the default attire.Players will need to buy Additional costumes if they want any more options. The game is accessible in many editions as well. This is the whole summary:

Pre-order: Players who purchased Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key base game before launch will get the "Summer Look" Costume Set. Additionally, players also obtain the "Straw Hat", "Summer Flower Crown", and "Great Alchemist's Staff (weapon skin)" Accessories for Ryza

Digital Deluxe Edition: Grants access to "Another Look" Costume Set and "Another Look" Costume Set

Ultimate Edition: In addition to the attire from the Digital Deluxe, the Ultimate Edition adds the following costume packs via Season Pass: "Endless Summer Splash!" Costume Set and "Far East Travelers" Costume Set. At launch, players will also receive the "GUST Collaboration" Costume Set

Additionally, players who have played the previous Atelier games will get unique costumes in their latest entry as thanks from the developers. For this, players must have a save from the respective game on their system:

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout - allows access to the “Hidden Summer” Costume Set

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy - allows access to the "Summer of Lore" Costume Set

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream - allows access to the "Alchemist of Mysterious Dreams" costume for Ryza

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key is published by Koei Tecmo and developed by Gust. It was released on March 24, 2023. It is available on the following platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes