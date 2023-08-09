How to change dice skin in Baldur's Gate 3

The die in Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the most essential pieces of equipment, and it will be required in almost every crucial decision-making scenario. As the video game is based in the world of Dungeons and Dragons 5e, Larian Studios has incorporated the complete ruleset. This makes it essential to understand how dice roll works, and if you wish, you can also change how it looks.

The dice in Baldur's Gate 3 aren't the typical six-sided version you might recognize from board games. Instead, it has 20 sides, and you will typically have to roll a specific number or higher to turn a check into a success.

While changing the skin doesn't affect the outcome of the die, it still makes it look cool and offers you a visual alternative.

Easy ways to change dice skin in Baldur's Gate 3

You won't have to wait long during your adventure to start rolling your dice, and it can happen as early as the moment you meet Us (the brain with legs, depending on the class of your custom character).

You will have to wait for the first time you get the opportunity to roll your dice.

Look at the bottom left of the screen instead of rolling the dice.

You'll find a small hexagon design.

Click on it, and a pop-up will appear containing all available designs.

Select the design you like and roll the dice.

From here on, every chance to roll the dice will feature your selected design.

While this ability is a cool customization feature in Baldur's Gate 3, there's a limitation - you can't get any skins in the game. As of writing, there needs to be a way to earn customized skins on your in-game adventure. The only available edition comes from the Digital Deluxe and Collector's Editions.

However, this situation could change in the near future with the help of Twitch drops.

How does a dice roll work in Baldur's Gate 3?

Whether you're a beginner or a veteran, mastering the dice roll is a relatively easy task. Every activity requires a minimum roll to get on your dice. The required value will be determined by how hard/easy the task is.

If you roll a value equal to or higher than the required number, your check will be deemed a failure. A lower value will be considered a failure. You can also increase the chances of your success with the help of different bonuses.