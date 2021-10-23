How to change your HUT Synergy in NHL 22

NHL 22 is back with its Hockey Ultimate Team mode for you to collect the best players and put them to the test against others.

If you truly want your team to shine in Hockey Ultimate Team, you will want to take advantage of HUT Synergies in NHL 22. A Synergy is a special ability that gives boosts to players when activated.

The majority of cards in NHL 22 HUT have Synergies that cannot be changed. You can change those of Master Set Players, X-Factor cards, and Power-Up Icon cards on the Player Info page of a specific card.

NHL 22: How to change a HUT Synergy

A Montreal Canadiens player taking a shot in NHL 22 (Image via EA Sports)

To change a HUT synergy in NHL 22, you will want to go to the player card. Navigate to the Player Info page by pressing either R or R3, depending on your system.

From there, scroll down to the Synergy that is listed on the NHL 22 HUT player profile. You can hit X or Square, again depending on the system you are playing on, to customize the Synergy.

This will bring up a list of Synergies you can change to, if there are any available. Not all players can have a new Synergy. And for some cards, you may need to reach a certain Tier to change the Synergy.

All HUT Synergies in NHL 22

Here are all of the HUT Synergy abilities in NHL 22 so you know what you are looking for when you want to change an active one:

Also Read

Light the Lamp : +3 Balance, +3 Hand-Eye, +3 Offensive Awareness, and +2 Wrist Shot Accuracy

: +3 Balance, +3 Hand-Eye, +3 Offensive Awareness, and +2 Wrist Shot Accuracy Thief : +5 Defensive Awareness, +5 Faceoffs, +1 Slap Shot Power, and +5 Stick Checking

: +5 Defensive Awareness, +5 Faceoffs, +1 Slap Shot Power, and +5 Stick Checking Workhorse : +2 Acceleration, +3 Endurance, +2 Puck Control, and +5 Strength

: +2 Acceleration, +3 Endurance, +2 Puck Control, and +5 Strength Wingman : +2 Acceleration, +4 Defensive Awareness, +4 Discipline, and +4 Passing

: +2 Acceleration, +4 Defensive Awareness, +4 Discipline, and +4 Passing Bombarded : +4 Aggression, +4 Discipline, +2 Slap Shot Accuracy, and +2 Slap Shot Power

: +4 Aggression, +4 Discipline, +2 Slap Shot Accuracy, and +2 Slap Shot Power Gladiator : +2 Balance, +3 Body Checking, +3 Shot Blocking, and +2 Wrist Shot Power

: +2 Balance, +3 Body Checking, +3 Shot Blocking, and +2 Wrist Shot Power Protector : +4 Defensive Awareness, +4 Deking, +4 Shot Blocking, and +2 Slap Shot Accuracy

: +4 Defensive Awareness, +4 Deking, +4 Shot Blocking, and +2 Slap Shot Accuracy Apple Sauce : +2 Hand-Eye, +4 Passing, +4 Stick Checking, and +2 Wrist Shot Accuracy

: +2 Hand-Eye, +4 Passing, +4 Stick Checking, and +2 Wrist Shot Accuracy Distributor : +3 Durability, +3 Passing, +3 Puck Control, and +2 Speed

: +3 Durability, +3 Passing, +3 Puck Control, and +2 Speed Booming Shot : +3 Agility, +3 Body Checking, +2 Slap Shot Power, and +3 Strength

: +3 Agility, +3 Body Checking, +2 Slap Shot Power, and +3 Strength Heart and Soul : +3 Balance, +3 Endurance, +3 Faceoffs, and +3 Shot Blocking

: +3 Balance, +3 Endurance, +3 Faceoffs, and +3 Shot Blocking Fly the Zone : +4 Durability, +2 Faceoffs, +4 Offensive Awareness, and +2 Speed

: +4 Durability, +2 Faceoffs, +4 Offensive Awareness, and +2 Speed Magician : +3 Agility, +3 Deking, +3 Durability, and +2 Puck Control

: +3 Agility, +3 Deking, +3 Durability, and +2 Puck Control Spark : +2 Acceleration, +4 Body Checking, +2 Deking, and +4 Strength

: +2 Acceleration, +4 Body Checking, +2 Deking, and +4 Strength Well Rounded : +2 Endurance, +3 Defensive Awareness, +3 Offensive Awareness, and +2 Wrist Shot Power

: +2 Endurance, +3 Defensive Awareness, +3 Offensive Awareness, and +2 Wrist Shot Power Buzzing: +3 Agility, +3 Hand-Eye, +1 Speed, and +3 Stick Checking

Once you have your team assembled, you can put together a near-perfect squad with NHL 22 HUT Synergies. Boosting your players with these skills will give you the edge on the ice.

Edited by R. Elahi