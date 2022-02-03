How to change name in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans continues to be one of the most successful mobile games ever. It's hard to resist the impulse to log in every day once Clash of Clans' addictive gameplay is combined with a clan community and attack strategies.

When players first start the game, they may use cool or random usernames. But as they go further through the game and gain trophies, they will need more serious usernames. Addressing this need, Clash of Clans introduced a name change feature in the game that allows players to change their usernames under certain conditions. In this article, we will go through the process of changing names in Clash of Clans.

Change name in Clash of Clans

Name change settings (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players will not be allowed to change their name immediately after starting the game because it requires some gameplay progression. You'll also need some Gems if you've changed your name before. There is a way to change your name for free even if you have already changed it, which we shall explore in this article.

Step 1: Go to the settings and select the "More Settings" option from the menu.

Step 2: When the new menu appears, there is a "Name Change" option at the top that allows you to change your name for the first time for free.

Step 3: To save the username, type in the new name you wish to keep and click the confirm button.

Step 4: In addition, when changing your username in Clash of Clans, you must follow certain guidelines. First and foremost, avoid using any special characters or swear words. Supercell reserves the right to change improper names at any time and without recompense. As a result, think carefully about your new username.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Coming soon: Name change and more! Stay tuned for sneak peeks!! http://t.co/x5LIf7AAUy Coming soon: Name change and more! Stay tuned for sneak peeks!! http://t.co/x5LIf7AAUy

Changing name multiple times

Players can change their name for free only once. You'll need some Gems to do it again, and each change will require additional gems:

500 Gems - second name change

1,000 Gems - third name change

1,500 Gems - fourth name change, and so on.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Learn about the “quality of life” improvements we’re doing in this update: Additional name changes, Clan Castle "sleep/guard" mode, copy Village layout, and more!Learn about the “quality of life” improvements we’re doing in this update: clashofclans.com/blog/news/qual… Additional name changes, Clan Castle "sleep/guard" mode, copy Village layout, and more! Learn about the “quality of life” improvements we’re doing in this update: clashofclans.com/blog/news/qual…

In addition to spending Gems, players also need to wait for at least 7 days for another name change. If a player wants to change their name again for free, they can do so by following the instructions below.

Step 1: Select the "Help and Support" option from the settings menu.

Step 2: Click the "Contact Us" button after selecting the search symbol, and you'll be taken to the mail app.

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 3: Explain why you want to alter your name, and if your reason is valid, you will be able to change it again for free.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra