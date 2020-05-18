How to change name in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile(picture credits: 3nions)

Having a catchy, funny and appealing username in PUBG Mobile is an essential part of your online persona. A great in-game name means being more memorable in the lobby while it also makes sure that you look cool while dominating the rest of the players on any map.

However, players might just go with any random name at the outset so that they don't waste any time in playing the game. However, after a point, one might feel the need to change their name. PUBG Mobile provides a very accessible interface and allows for users to change their name card easily if they wish to do so.

(picture credits: Android Authority)

Here are the steps you can follow to change your name in PUBG Mobile.

Open PUBG Mobile From the Home Screen, select Inventory at the bottom of the screen. Tap the "Rename Card" (if you have Rename Cards). Enter your New Name to and select "OK".

How to get Rename Cards in PUBG Mobile

For those not aware, you might already have some Rename Cards in your inventory. Rename Cards are earned and added to your inventory when you level up. PUBG Mobile has placed the Rename Cards sporadically to encourage players to stick to the in-game name they decide upon and not change it frequently.

You can only use your Rename Card once per day. You can also buy Rename Cards using UC. It costs around 180 UC to buy a single rename card so it's best that you earn the Rename Cards every time you level up and decide your in-game name carefully.

(picture credits: Android Authority)

Repeatedly buying Rename Cards can get expensive. Also, it makes having a recognizable in-game name pointless, especially if one keeps changing the name at the drop of a hat.

