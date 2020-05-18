PUBG Mobile Owner: The meteoric rise of China's Tencent Gaming

PUBG Mobile published by Tencent Games.

PUBG Mobile is one of the biggest games on the mobile platform and has catapulted its publishing company, Tencent Games, to the forefront of the gaming world. Tencent Games is one of the largest video game companies in the world and is the one that brought the PUBG game to a mobile platform.

For the long time, Tencent Games have always chosen to stay out of the spotlight, mostly working in a capacity that didn't instantly allow gamers to recognise their name. But that is no longer the case now.

You might not have heard of the Chinese conglomerate Tencent Games before playing PUBG Mobile. But there are chances that you've played games from companies that Tencent Games have a stake in. For example, Tencent Games have a stake in the following companies:

# Activision (Call of Duty)

# Epic Games (Fortnite)

# Riot Games (League of Legends, Valorant)

# Activision Blizzard (DOTA, Overwatch).

(source: Statista)

This makes Tencent Games the largest video game publisher in the world and also one of the most valuable organisations in the world of mobile gaming.

Ma Huateng, CEO of Tencent Games

PUBG Corporation and Tencent Games

PUBG Mobile

By the time 2010s rolled in, Tencent Games had established themselves as a major player in the video game industry. They had acquired a lot of goodwill in the console and PC market by investing in reputed gaming companies like Blizzard and Activision.

Soon after PUBG took the gaming world by storm, carved out a niche for itself at the top echelons of the PC Gaming charts followed by a swift release of the game on console, it attracted the attention of Tencent Games.

Tencent Games saw an opportunity in exploring the mobile gaming market scene as there were hardly any breakout successes on the mobile platform on the scale of PUBG's impact on the PC and console platforms.

PUBG Mobile's record-breaking success in Mobile Gaming

PUBG Mobile

After PUBG Corporation's massive success on PC, Tencent Games acquired PUBG Corporation and chose to publish PUBG Mobile as the game's mobile game version, developing it with Lightspeed & Quantum Studio.

Thus, Tencent Games was responsible for bringing PUBG Mobile to the mobile gaming platform. Soon after its launch in the mobile gaming market on both Android and iOS, Tencent Games had a winner on their hands almost instantly. PUBG Mobile broke all previous records on Google Play Store and Apple's App market.

PUBG Mobile instantly became the most downloaded game of all-time. The game still holds the record for the highest player-base in mobile gaming and has no close competitors. The success of PUBG Mobile brought Tecent Games to the forefront.

In the past, they were in the background, without many in the gaming community knowing about Tencent Games or their success in the world of mobile gaming. However, Tencent Games is now widely recognised as the largest publisher in Mobile gaming as well as one of the biggest and most successful gaming companies in the world.

