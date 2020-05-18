PUBG Mobile Lite: Best sensitivity settings for 0.17.0 update

PUBG Mobile lite

PUBG Mobile Lite, the lighter version of PUBG Mobile has similar sensitivity settings when compared to the original game. PUBG Mobile Lite, which is supported on low-end devices also provides a style of gameplay which is almost identical to PUBG Mobile.

On that note, here are some sensitivity changes you can make to elevate your gameplay to the next level.

Also Read: How to stream PUBG Mobile on YouTube.

Free Look Settings

The free-look camera settings are used to look around without the character turning, while running and parachuting. With the use of the eye button, it is useful to find enemies while the character is in motion.

Camera Settings

Right camera settings help to reduce the reaction time and lets a player switch between the targets effortlessly. Without proper camera settings, moving up the ranks is next to impossible.

How to adjust sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

The movement of camera angle in the third person depends on 3rd Person No Scope. Players can look around efficiently if the controls are not on extreme ends. Initially, a player might find it challenging to play PUBG Mobile Lite when this setting is changed.

Other options such as Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist are also used for the movement of camera angle like the 3rd Person No Scope, but it is for moving the camera angle when scoped in. If this setting is just right, it could help the player switch between the targets when fighting with multiple enemies.

Advertisement

The remaining settings are all about the movement of the camera angle while using different scopes. One can use these settings or change them a little to suit their style of play.

ADS Settings

Notably, the Aim Down Sight (ADS) setting is easily one of the few most essential sensitivity settings in the game. The above sensitivity settings affect the shooting, i.e. movement of crosshair while shooting.

However, it's important to note that sensitivity settings are personal preferences. One should tweak the above settings a little bit according to personal preference and as per the device being used for gaming.

Also Read: How to change the server in PUBG Mobile Lite