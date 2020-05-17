PUBG Mobile: How to stream on YouTube

How to stream PUBG Mobile

With the gradual increase in the popularity of PUBG and YouTubers who stream the game, more and more people are getting inclined to stream the game on YouTube.

Here are a few ways in how you can stream PUBG on YouTube.

1. Streamlabs

Streamlabs is the one of the best available applications for streaming on a mobile device. You can stream on YouTube or Twitch using Streamlabs.

It is a feature-rich application that enables the use of the mic which many other apps are not capable of. Streamlabs has various features to set the layout, add widgets like chat, notification, etc.

2. Omlet Arcade

Omlet Arcade is a free application available for both Android and IOS devices. You can stream on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook via the Omlet Arcade.

It has an impressive feature called stream delay that helps in avoiding stream snipe. The only downside of using this app, though, is that with the earphone plugged in, you can't record the in-game audio.

One drawback of using the above applications is that stream may not be as smooth as it is when streaming on a PC or a laptop. However, apart from these apps, there are various other applications for streaming.

Streaming PUBG Mobile using a PC or laptop

A better way to stream PUBG Mobile with a PC is by using Elgato capture cards which are very costly and not every single YouTuber can afford them.

Instead of using a capture card, a player can stream using OBS and screencasting. The player would require two splitters - 2 Male to 1 Female and 1 Male to 2 Female. Though it appears complicated to be used, but Elgato capture cards make the stream a bit smoother as a load of streaming is transferred to Pc or laptop.

You can watch this video for more clarity on how to stream using a PC or laptop. You can also use the stream lab application with the OBS using LAN streaming option.