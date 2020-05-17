PUBG Mobile lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is a lighter version of PUBG Mobile which provides almost the same experience as the original game. It gives an option to players with low-end devices to play the game. After the 0.17.0 update, the game is back on track, and now the user count has started increasing. The update rolled out on 13th May and includes several new features.

PUBG Mobile has an option to change the server directly, but there is no option to do the same in PUBG Mobile Lite. Users often wonder how they can change their server in the game. Here's how you can switch between servers in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Why do players change servers?

Players usually change their server for boosting their ranks and use VPN to change servers and open crates.

Follow the exact steps to change the server in-game

Go to the world chat. Select the second option that is for joining a team/lobby.

Select the second option

3. If you are in the Asian server, find a lobby that is from the other servers and vice versa.

Click the Join button

After joining a lobby of a different server, you can quit it. Your server changes to that of the lobby leader and you can play in that server.

There is another way of changing the server- by using a VPN. This method of changing the server is not at all recommended as playing with a VPN on could be considered as the usage of a third party application and can get your account banned. You might not get banned for opening crates or collecting country-specific rewards while using a VPN, but starting a match with a VPN is quite dangerous.

