How to make payments in PUBG Mobile?

Payment Methods available

Unknown Cash (UC) is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile that is used to purchase exclusive items from the in-game store.

How to buy PUBG in-game currency?

These are several methods to buy UC in PUBG Mobile. They are as follows:

Google Play Credit

Google Play Credit is the default way of purchasing UC in PUBG Mobile. Google Play credit balance can be used to make various in-game purchases.

Paytm

Paytm is India’s most popular UPI and wallet app. Players in PUBG Mobile can make payment for UC through their Paytm account. It is by far the most popular payment method used by PUBG Mobile players in India to buy UC in the game.

Coda-Paytm

Codashop is one of the largest and most trusted top-up websites for games. They provide vouchers and instant top-ups for multiple games. Vouchers and top-ups can be purchased via Paytm, UPI, etc.

UPI

UPI or Unified Payments Interface is an instant payment system made for facilitating inter-bank transfers. You can use UPI payment to buy UC and other items from the PUBG Mobile shop.

Net Banking

Net Banking is another popular payment method that allows PUBG Mobile players to make payments from their bank account to purchase UC, which in turn can be used to purchase various in-game items.

Credit Card

Credit card payment method is also available for the purchase of UC in PUBG Mobile.

Razor Gold Wallet

Razer Gold wallet is used to purchase virtual credit by gamers worldwide. One can use it in over 2,500 games to make payments for in-game items.

Razor Gold Pin

Razer Gold PIN is a digital code used to top-up the Razer Gold wallet for purchasing in-game credits. You have to buy Razer Gold PIN from the RazerStore. After purchase, it would be directly emailed to you.