PUBG Mobile logo for PMIS 2020 registration

The registration for India's largest PUBG event, PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS 2020), is about to close. Today is the last date to register for the same.

Most of the participating teams in PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 are facing the problem of not having a ream logo, which is mandatory for teams to register. Many teams haven't been able to register for the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 for not having a team logo.

How to make a team logo for PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020?

Teams wishing to participate in PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 can design a logo on their own by using professional tools like Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, Corel Paint Shop, etc., which involve a lot of time and effort. However, here are a few ways by which teams can design their logo for free with minimal effort and time.

Designevo

When it comes to designing and making a logo, Designevo is one of the best sites to visit. There are templates for team logos that can be edited with a few clicks, which saves a lot of time in logo designing. You can use Designevo's logos for free by giving them credit or by purchasing their subscription.

Click here to visit the Designevo site.

Logodesign.net

This is a popular site that is used to create logos and avatars for e-sport teams and gamers. This site is also similar to Designevo where the templates need to be selected and customised according to a team's preference. The teams can use Logodesign's logos for free.

Click here to visit the Logodesign site.

Ephotos360.com

This site has varieties of templates to choose from. Though there are not many customisations available for each of the templates but their logos can be downloaded quite quickly.

Click here to visit the ephotos360 site.

Moreover, there are many paid sites where the logos can be created. The sites mentioned above are the best ones that you can use for free. All the logos from the sites mentioned above can be downloaded without any watermark.