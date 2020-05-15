PMIS 2020: PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Start Date 

PMIS 2020 Start Date (Credits: PUBG Mobile India)

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS 2020) registrations have already started. Eligible players who want to participate in this tournament can register their squads till 18th May 2020 on the official PUBG Mobile India website.

The competition offers a massive prize pool of INR 50,00,000. The starting date of PMIS 2020 has been announced officially by PUBG Mobile. To know about the complete registration process, refer to the following article:

PMIS 2020 Start Date

The first stage of the PMIS 2020 is the in-game qualifiers that will start on 20th May 2020. The in-game qualifiers will be open to all the registered squads, and will go on for five days, i.e., 20th May to 24th May.

In this stage, the squads will have to play a minimum of 10 Classic Mode matches and a maximum of 15 Classic Mode matches during the scheduled days. Out of these matches, the top 10 games with the highest points will be considered for the final standings.

The top 248 teams from this stage will move on to the next round, which is the online qualifiers. Players need not join any lobby to play classic matches.

Players should only play using their registered character IDs, and failing to do so will result in an automatic disqualification. Before playing in any stage, players must go through the rules of the tournament listed in the rulebook issued by the officials.

The tournament offers an opportunity for inexperienced teams to prove their worth and become popular among the eSports audience in India. However, the tournament will be highly competitive, and only the best will triumph.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream of PMIS 2020, and support their favourite teams on the official PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel.

