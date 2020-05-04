PMIS 2020: How to register for PUBG Mobile India Series 2020?

PMIS 2020

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 or PMIS 2020 is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile tournaments in India that offers a massive prize pool of INR 5,000,000. The tournament is open to all. Players who wish to participate in PMIS 2020 may register their squads to battle against the other teams for the title.

The registration criteria of PMIS 2020 has been announced officially. Eligible players would be able to register themselves for the tournament from 6th May 2020.

Steps to Register for PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

Here is a detailed procedure to register your team for the PMIS 2020 tournament and get yourself a chance to prove your worth.

The players must be sixteen years or older as on the tournament start date. Furthermore, all players in a team’s roster must have reached Level 20 or above and Platinum V or above at the time of registration for PMIS 2020.

Follow the steps listed below to register your squad in PMIS 2020 :

Go to the official website of PUBG Mobile India. Slide down on the website, click on the 'Registration' tab and then click the 'Register Now' button. You will be redirected to the registration page. First of all, you will need to fill the team details, including Team Name, Logo, Owner's Name (Captain Name in case of no Owner), Email Address, Mobile Number and City. Then click on 'Next' and fill the Captain details. After that, the details of all the other team players need to be entered. Finally, click on the Submit button to complete the registration process.

In case you make an error during the registration, you can make the changes before the registration ends.

Fill Registration Details

You will receive a link which you can use to make the changes if any. In case you have problems registering for the tournament, you can contact the PUBG Mobile India at support@pubgmobile.in. Here is the teaser shared by the PMIS 2020 organiser on YouTube:

PUBG hasn't yet revealed whether PMIS 2020 will be a LAN or an online event. The COVID-19 situation in India will be given due consideration. Regardless of PMIS 2020 being an online or a LAN event, it will be streamed live on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel.

