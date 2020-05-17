PMIS 2020: PUBG Mobile India Series In-Game Qualifiers start date 

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 In-Game Qualifiers Start Date

PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 registrations are going on. Players who want to participate in the tournament can register till 18th May 2020 on the official website of PUBG Mobile India. After registration, the squads will have to play the first stage of the tournament, which is the In-Game Qualifiers.

The starting date of the PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers has been announced officially.

To know about the complete tournament format, refer to this article: PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 tournament format explained.

PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers Start Date

In-Game Qualifiers Dates : 20th May 2020 - 24th May 2020

PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers

The PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers will start on 20th May 2020, and will be open to all the registered squads. There will be no lobbies, and the squads will have to play a minimum of 10 Classic Mode matches and a maximum of 15 Classic Mode matches during the scheduled days.

Out of these matches, the top 10 games with the highest points will be considered for the final standings. The In-Game Qualifiers will go on for five days, and the top 248 teams will move on to the next stage, which is the Online Qualifiers.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 offers a massive prize pool of INR 50,00,000. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream of PMIS 2020, and support their favourite teams, on the official PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel.

The participants should only play using their registered character IDs, and failing to do so will result in an automatic disqualification. Before playing in any stage, players must go through the rules of the tournament, listed in the rulebook issued by the officials.

