Valorant: List of Apex Legends, Overwatch, CS: GO Pros switching to Valorant

Valorant: Pros from all over the community are shifting to Valorant

Riot Games' first foray into the FPS arena in the form of Valorant was met with massive excitement from the eSports community. After the monumental success of League of Legends, Riot Games announced that Valorant would be released in the summer of 2020, with the closed beta available from April 7, 2020.

Valorant is an exciting new class-based FPS that focuses more on tactical gameplay and utilising the character specialities. Similar to games like Overwatch and Apex Legends, Valorant hosts a cast of unique characters with unique playstyles.

Players would be able to experiment with different characters to identify which one suits their playstyle the most. With the open release looming on the horizon, several Overwatch and Apex Legends pros have announced that they would be moving to Valorant and forming a new roster.

List of pros that would move from Apex Legends to Valorant

Here is a list of pros that would be going to Valorant from Apex Legends Overwatch:

#5 Redshell

Redshell is widely known in the Overwatch community as one of the best Lucio players in the game. Thus it came as a shock when the American professional gamer announced that he would be playing Valorant competitively with a brand new roster once the game is released and tournaments are underway.

All this whole 3 hours into Moira are finally starting to pay off pic.twitter.com/mBif5wMkPy — Red (@RedshellOW) May 17, 2020

The player cited unhappiness with how Blizzard was handling the Overwatch League. With Riot Games offering massive incentives to play their game, he claimed many other Overwatch League players would also be quitting. He was quoted as saying that as many as five players from the league have already talked of quitting.

#4 Sinatraa

Sinatraa wins 2019 Overwatch League MVP

Sinatraa had a solid 2019 in the Overwatch League and was considered one of the best pros in the league. Thus it was shocking when he announced on April 29, that along with the Sentinel organisation, they would be moving to Valorant to form a brand new roster along with other pros from Apex Legends and Overwatch.

joined @Sentinels for VALORANT — Jay Won (@sinatraa) April 29, 2020

#3 Shahzam

Shahzam (picture credits: HLTV.org)

Shahzam is one of the most well-known CS: GO players in the history of the game. He was initially a pro in the CS: Source league. After a long stint playing CS: GO, he announced that he would be retiring from eSports altogether.

However, in a joint statement in April, Sentinels announced that Shahzam would be joining his former teammates from TSM and Sinatraa in their new Valorant roster.

#2 Zombs

Zombs

22-year-old Jared "Zombs" Gitlin was one of the most well-known Apex Legends pros. He was famous in Lifeline for playing one of the support players in the squad. Zombs reached the Apex Predator rank in Season 2, which is a rank among the top 500 players all over the world. It was a rare feat given the large player base and exceptional competition in the game.

However, Zombs announced his retirement from Apex Legends and announced that he would be professionally competing in Valorant with his new roster along with Sinatraa.

#1 Sick

Sick

Perhaps one of the latest sensations in the eSports community and a highly regarded CS: GO, player, Sick carved his position among the very best in the professional gaming community.

However, much like Shroud, Sick grew tired of CS: GO, citing issues with the game's tedious nature. He tweeted out his displeasure with CS: GO and announced that he would be joining his former teammates at Sentinel to play Valorant.