How to change your name in PUBG Mobile Lite

This article is a simple guide on how to change your name in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Players need the 'rename card' in order to change their names.

How to change your name in PUBG Mobile lite (Picture Source: wallpapercave.com)

PUBG Mobile Lite is a toned-down version of PUBG Mobile. The game calls for fast action and provides an experience similar to that of PUBG Mobile. The game was released to cater to players with low-end devices and has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

When players start the game for the first time, he/she is given an option to set their IGN. However, they can change this name much later by using the rename card.

This article is a simple guide on how to change names in PUBG Mobile Lite.

How to change your name in PUBG Mobile Lite?

To change the name in PUBG Mobile Lite, players are required to have the rename card, which they can purchase from the shop. The steps are quite similar to that of changing the name in PUBG Mobile.

The players can purchase the rename card from the shop (Picture Credit: PUBG Mobile)

Follow the steps given below to change the name in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Get a rename card if you don’t have one. It can be purchased from the shop for 100 BC. If you do not have enough BC, do not worry. There are several in-game events through which you can get the rename card.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite: How to get free BC in 2020

Advertisement

Step 2: Go to the inventory present on the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Switch to the last section and click on the rename card.

Step 4: Press the use button. A dialogue box will appear, prompting the users to enter the name that they prefer.

Step 5: Press ok after entering the name.

It is essential to note that players can change their name only once a day, and the rename card is somewhat costly.