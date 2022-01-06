How to change name in PUBG Mobile Lite to get stylish IGNs

PUBG Mobile Lite is pretty popular among low-end Android users, as the game ranks among the front runners in the battle royale genre. The game has clocked over 100 million installs with an average rating of 4.1 on the Google Play Store.

The numbers have grown consistently, as the game welcomes many new users every month. Players often use their Facebook accounts or email IDs while customizing their in-game names (IGNs) and characters' look to log into PUBG Mobile Lite.

Most users end up using an IGN that they desire to change later, preferably the clan title or any trending name. Hence, players need to use a 'Rename Card' to tweak their IGNs, while using more stylish options.

PUBG Mobile Lite IGN: A step-by-step guide for how players can change their names in the game

'Rename Card' costs 100 BC (Image via Krafton)

Using a 'Rename Card' is the only way to change names in PUBG Mobile Lite. Users can acquire these through the shop or the progress missions. While a card is required to change the name, players can generate stylish IGNs from Nickfinder or a similar website that will reflect their desire.

They can follow the steps given below to get a new IGN in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Generate a user name online (Image via Nickfinder)

Step 1: Visit a suitable website like Nickfinder to generate the desired IGN. Players can also use the suggested name on the website.

Step 2: Copy the generated user name and open the game.

'Rename Card' is available as a free reward in the game (Image via Krafton)

Step 3: Acquire the 'Rename Card' in the game. Users will have to pay 100 BC to acquire the card from the in-game shop, while the same is available as a free reward after completing the 10th progress mission.

Buy the card (Image via Krafton)

Step 4: Pay for the card using the Battle Coins, and the item will automatically be credited into the inventory.

Step 5: Players can open the inventory and directly use the 'Rename Card' to change the name.

Step 6: Players will have to paste the copied user name in the box and tap confirm to make the changes.

The 'Rename Card' will automatically disappear from the inventory, and the game will reflect the new changes in the profile.

Some suggestions for user names are given here.

