40 user names for PUBG Mobile Lite (December 2021)

PUBG Mobile Lite’s compatibility with low-end devices contributes to its huge popularity in the battle royale world of mobile gaming. The game is available on both Android and iOS gaming platforms.

Sadly, the game is banned in India, which is why players are ardently requesting for a lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) to be released. BGMI is the regional version of PUBG Mobile in India.

Many PUBG Mobile Lite players are fond of standing out in the crowd with their cool monikers. Mobile gamers searching for such names can head over to name generator sites like Nickfinder, Fortnite-Free Fire, Lingojam, and more.

List of PUBG Mobile Lite user names

Stylish names for PUBG Mobile Lite users (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mobile gamers can choose from the unique names given below for PUBG Mobile Lite users:

1. 𒆜๖ۣۜƊr ͢͢͢StrangΣ𒆜

2. Capτain 丹ϻerica▤

3. ≪ᴛʜᴏʀ≫

4. ⎝⎝✧Łoki✧⎠⎠

5. Sђang Ɔђi

6. “𝐵𝓁𝒶𝒸𝓀 𝒲𝒾𝒹͢͢͢𝑜𝓌”

7. 卄αωкєує

8. IгoŇ MΛŇ

9. Blสᶜk Pสnτhєr

10. ⪻An† Man⪼

11. 山ครթ▤

12. ᎠeαdקØØl

13. Hulʞ

14. ⫷Nick Furψ⫸

15. ⑉Cสקtสiή M͢͢͢สrvel⑉

16. Qᴜickຮilv𝖊r

17. W𝒶ⁿdą✼

18. ༺Viรi☢Ň༻

19. ๖ۣۜᗯΐnτer 𝕊Ølᖙΐer

20. 𒆜ꜰᴀʟᴄᴏɴ𒆜

21. 💢Thąήøs

22. GⱥmØra

23. ⁣𓆩ᴺebuℓค

24. GЯӨot

25. Rø𝒸ʞe† Rⱥcc͢͢͢øøn

26. ☽K๏r🅶☾

27. Vสlkץɾie

28. ⋉Shบrΐ⋊

29. ×°Woภg°×

30. WØlverเne

31. Pr𐍉fessor X⇝

32. Ⲙaցภeτo

33. ꧁St𐍉rm

34. Phoeⁿiאָ

35. ༺Cℽcℓops༻

36. Rogบe☘

37. Bea𝖘†

38. 𝕀c𝓮ϻคn

39. Mψรtiquǝ

40. ⋉𝔖𝔭𝔦𝔡𝔢𝔯𝔪𝔞𝔫⋊

Players will have to use Rename Card to change the name (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Players can set their name right at the beginning or choose to change it later. If they want to change their in-game moniker later, they will have to use a Rename Card to do so.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rename Cards can be easily purchased from the in-game store of PUBG Mobile Lite. Players have to spend 100 Battle Coins to buy a Rename Card. Once they have done so, they will need to select and paste the name of the choice on it.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar