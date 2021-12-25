3 best Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite with file size under 75 MB

PUBG Mobile Lite is appreciated by players all over the world because of its low-device requirements. Indian gamers are so fond of the game that they have been requesting a lighter version of PUBG Mobile Lite called BGMI Lite.

Sometimes mobile gamers are unable to enjoy the game of their choice because of the storage space it takes up. The Android games mentioned below have low file sizes and gameplay similar to PUBG Mobile Lite.

Android games similar to PUBG Mobile Lite that are below 75 MB

1) Squad Battleground Force: Fire Battle Royale

The gameplay and the game mechanics of this game are quite like PUBG Mobile Lite. The objective of every player in this game is to become the last person/team standing.

One of the best aspects of this game is that players can enjoy it offline. Mobile gamers can tap here to download it for free from the Google Play Store.

Size: 72 MB

2) Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

Warrior63 is one of the most popular battle royale games for low-end devices. The ambience and gameplay of the title will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile Lite.

The matches in the game last for around 15 minutes and feature a map that covers an area of 4 km x 4 km. The new car and boat riding systems make the battle royale experience even more realistic.

Size: 65 MB

3) Victory Royale

Players can connect with their friends online and enjoy intense battle royale matches like they did on PUBG Mobile Lite. Mobile gamers can also engage in PvP matches.

This survival game will also remind players of Fortnite because of its pool of characters and vibrant backdrop. The game has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded from here.

Size: 33 MB

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked and reflects the opinion of the author. Since there are many games available on the Google Play Store, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to their preference.

Edited by Siddharth Satish