Fans disappointed as BGMI Lite doesn’t receive release date announcement till mid December

BGMI Lite fans are ardently waiting for more information regarding the game's release date. It has been quite a while since Krafton released more details about the upcoming lighter version of BGMI.

The latest official nod towards BGMI Lite came after a survey was conducted on the official Discord server of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players had 24-hours to pick any one of the options given below:

I can’t play BGMI on my low-end device.

I can play BGMI, but I’ll have better frame rates and performance in the LITE version on my device.

I spent money in LITE version and want to transfer my data/inventory.

I like the maps and Skins in the Lite version.

Fans' take on the delay of BGMI Lite’s release

Battle royale enthusiasts with low-end devices have been asking for the release of BGMI Lite for a long time now. With Krafton’s step towards learning more about the reason for the game's release via the poll, players were comforted thinking that BGMI Lite might be arriving soon.

Moreover, Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare was also commented regarding the potential date of release of BGMI Lite in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee:

“Players can expect good news with regards to the release of BGMI Lite really soon. It might arrive by the end of December or sooner!”

Due to this reason, players are expecting the release date to be around mid-December. Alas, that was not the case. Krafton has still not acknowledged the official date of release of BGMI Lite or confirmed if the lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India is arriving at all.

Fans have taken to social media, especially Twitter, to ask Krafton and popular BGMI influencers regarding the release of BGMI Lite.

