How to use redeem codes on Battlegrounds Mobile India website

Much to the delight of players, Battlegrounds Mobile India has unveiled a brand new redeem code center from which players can use their redeem codes to get exciting rewards. The code can be redeemed when mobile gamers head over to the official website of the game.

Redeem codes in battle royale games are a good way to obtain in-game accessories for free. The concept is really great, as it gives mobile gamers the opportunity to save money by giving them access to redeem codes. Battlegrounds Mobile India has come up with this new endeavor and players can read this article to learn more about how to use redeem codes in the game.

How to use the Battlegrounds Mobile India redeem codes

Players can follow the steps given below if they want to use the Battlegrounds Mobile India redeem codes successfully:

The official website for Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to first head over to the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 2: They will then have to click on the Redeem tab at the top of the screen.

Code redemption tab (Image via Krafton)

Step 3: Next, players will have to enter the following details:

Character ID

Redemption Code

Verification Code

Step 4: They will then have to tap on the Redeem button.

Once the code is successfully redeemed, players will receive a notification indicating positive results. Mobile gamers can subsequently collect their rewards from the in-game mail section of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Along with the Redeem tab, Battlegrounds Mobile India also came up with another new tab, 'Game Responsibility.' In this tab, Krafton educates players on why it is wise to play the game within a specified time limit. From Virtual World Warning Messages to Moderated Game Graphics, Battlegrounds Mobile India will have several features that will encourage mobile gamers to play responsibly.

