Battlegrounds Mobile India launches new redeem center to use redeem codes

Battlegrounds Mobile India, India's favorite battle royale title, has been adding new features ever since its launch. The game has enjoyed success through localized in-game events and other collaborations.

The title recently introduced two new tabs to its official website: Code Redemption and Game Responsibly.

Fans have been awaiting the arrival of codes for redemption in BGMI for a long time now. This feature allows players to obtain certain in-game items via different codes without purchasing the items from the in-game store.

This feature comes in handy for gamers who do not want to or cannot afford to purchase the in-game currency, Unknown Cash, aka UC, to buy certain items. The redeemable items range from a simple congratulatory chicken to gun and parachute skins.

The demand for this redemption feature has been high and caused the generation of fake redemption codes even before the feature was introduced. With this attribute added to Battlegrounds Mobile India, fans will be elated and will get a chance to get their hands on fancy cosmetic items at no cost.

How to redeem rewards through codes in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Once users receive the redemption code, they can head to the official BGMI website and follow the below steps to receive in-game rewards:

Step 1: Enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Enter/paste the redemption code for the in-game reward

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen

With these steps completed, the prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

The other new tab on the website is Game Responsibly. BGMI has been running a campaign for responsible gaming for quite a while. The campaign educates players to moderate their gaming hours, and the developer has released two fun/educative videos regarding the same.

Battlegrounds Mobile India also includes the following features to regulate the time spent in-game:

Virtual World Warning Message

OTP Authentication

Breaktime Reminders

Gameplay Limits

Daily Spend Limits

Moderated Game Graphics

