Top 5 things to buy with UC in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

BGMI might be the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, but both games have separate player bases, which keep growing every day.

With such massive individual player bases, it is evident that lots of players and content creators spend money to buy Unknown Cash (UC) to purchase several in-game items in both Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile.

What are the five best purchases with UC in BGMI and PUBG Mobile?

1) Royale Pass

Long gone are the days when only a single Royale Pass was seen for the entire season. Nowadays, it arrives every month. Since there is no other alternative to the number of rewards the RP provides, it becomes a must-have for BGMI and PUBG Mobile users.

Royal Passes come in two variants, Elite Pass (360 UC) and Elite Pass Plus (960 UC), and can only be bought with UC.

2) Crate openings

Players who have plenty of UC can use them to open crates. This method is very popular among YouTubers of both BGMI and PUBG Mobile. They are often seen opening crates by spending thousands of UCs to obtain items to increase the volume of their inventory.

Premium Crates, Classic Crates, and Lucky Crates keep bringing in new Legendary and Mythic items at periodic intervals. Hence, users with sufficient UC often tend to open crates to obtain these items.

3) Lucky spins

Lucky spins bring in some of the most popular and rarest items in the game. Be it an upgradable gun skin or the most prestigious X-Suits, lucky spins carry it all. These spins in BGMI and PUBG Mobile have also introduced companions like Buddy Kong and Buddy Zilla, the two miniature forms of King Kong and Godzilla.

Lucky spins appear with unique items for a limited time only. They can cost a lot of UCs, but the rewards are rare too.

4) Rename Cards

Rename Cards are prevalent among esports players and YouTube streamers. Since the team rosters keep on changing in the esports scenario, the use of Rename Cards is growing.

BGMI and PUBG Mobile players can purchase these items for 180 UC by heading to the in-game shop.

5) Character bundles

Both BGMI and PUBG Mobile have five special characters: Victor, Sara, Carlo, Andy, and Anna. All of them (except Victor) require UCs or character shards to unlock, with Carlo and Andy being the costliest at 1200 UC or character shards.

UCs can also be used to obtain character bundles that contain character-specific emotes, outfits, and voice packs.

