Top 5 hardest titles to get in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Both versions have their own playerbases and are popular among battle royale enthusiasts. The games also have similar titles that players can put beside their in-game names to stand out from the crowd.

While some titles are easy to get, others take a lot more effort.

Which are the most difficult titles to get in BGMI and PUBG Mobile?

1) BGMI or PUBG Mobile Partner

Battlegrounds Mobile India or PUBG Mobile Partner titles are permanent mythic titles that are regarded as the most prestigious titles in the entire BGMI or PUBG Mobile gaming community. These are only available to a few players and because of the limited numbers they are counted amongst the hardest titles to get.

Partner titles are bestowed upon popular streamers and content creators who work alongside the developers of the game. Partner titles are equivalent to the verification mark on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

2) Deadeye

The Deadeye title is one of the hardest titles to get in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. The title is tailor-made for players who love sniping. A permanent title, Deadeye requires a player to land in a classic mode match and connect three consecutive headshots to kill three different opponents with a sniper.

However, players can only get the Deadeye title if they complete the requirements in a solo match played in the Platinum tier or higher.

3) Commando or Glass Cannon

The Commando title in BGMI is also known as the Glass Cannon title in PUBG Mobile. The title has become one of the hardest to achieve because of the difficulty in completing the requirements. The title can take a long time to acquire as it requires 50 Chicken Dinners.

Moreover, winning the 50 solo matches is made even harder as the title requires players to win the matches without equipping a helmet or vest. Players aiming to get the title must be ranked in the Platinum tier or higher.

4) Mythic Fashion

The Mythic Fashion title is another hard title to get in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. The title can be obtained after securing the Mythic Fashion V achievement. However, it is extremely hard for people to get as it requires players to possess 50 Mythic outfits.

5) Superstar

The Superstar title is a time-limited title and can be hard to obtain. This title requires players to reach the weekly popularity leaderboard. Since other players can gain popularity and rank up, this title is not permanent.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish