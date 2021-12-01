Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is amongst the most popular Battle Royale games on mobile. There are several in-game titles present that are famous among players in the gaming community.

While some of the titles are easy to obtain, a few are rare and hard to get by. Players are often judged by others with the title they put on beside their in-game character names, hence the rare ones are in great demand.

What are the Top 5 rarest BGMI titles in 2021?

1) BGMI Partner Title

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Partner title is probably one of the most prestigious and rarest titles in the game. This is a permanent title that is only available to a handful of people in the entire BGMI gaming community.

The title acts similarly to the verification tick mark on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The holder of this title is privileged to rewards like seasonal UC, official merchandise, and Royal Pass. Partner titles are only available to the most popular streamers and content creators who work in tandem with Krafton.

2) Superstar Title

Superstar Title is a limited time title. The title, as its name suggests, entitles its holder as a superstar and one of the most popular gamers in the BGMI gaming community. Superstar titles are only bestowed on those who are topping the popularity chart for a respective week.

Since the popularity ranking chart changes every week, it becomes hard to maintain the title. Players can gain popularity by getting popularity rewards from other in-game players.

3) Deadeye title

The Deadeye title is amongst the most rare titles to be put beside the in-game character's name. The title - Deadeye - refers to the brilliant sniping skills of a sniper in BGMI. Therefore, this is one of the most sought-out titles in the game.The permanent title, Deadeye, is hard to obtain because of its requirements.

The title requires players to land on a map and fire three consecutive headshots at opponents with a sniper in solo mode. However, the match has to be played in a Platinum tier or higher, making it quite hard to achieve.

4) Battlegrounds Mobile Dominator Title

The BGMI Dominator title is currently locked. However, the title is going to be one of the rarest ones in the game. Battlegrounds Mobile Dominator Title will only be unlocked by the team members who win the upcoming crew challenge.

With BGIS 2021 creating such a huge buzz, Krafton has decided to bring in BGMI's own Crew Challenge. Esports athletes are eyeing on winning the Crew Challenge and unlocking the Dominator title.

5) Overachiever title

Overachiever titles are rare and cannot be obtained easily. The players need to grind and play the game for a long time. The title is totally based on achievement points. Players who achieve more than 2800 achievement points are entitled to be bestowed with this title. This requires months to complete.

