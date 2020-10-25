PUBG Mobile has become a very consistent player in the battle royale category. The game allows players to change their in-game character's name with the use of a rename card. However, it costs 200 UC to buy a rename card in the game, and most players cannot afford to do this. In this article, we have discussed how to change the name in PUBG Mobile without the use of UC.

Change name in PUBG Mobile without UC:

#1 From Crew Challenge:

Crew Challenge Shop

One of the best ways to get a free rename card in PUBG Mobile is from crew challenges. Players can purchase a rename card from the Crew Challenge shop with crew points. These points can be earned by playing crew challenge matches. However, nowadays, if a player has joined a crew and played few matches in the crew challenge, he/she will get up to 30 crew points for free. A rename card costs 200 crew points, and players can accumulate these points from the crew verification section of the game.

#2 Returner Reward:

Returner rewards

Another great way to get a free rename card in the game is from the returner reward. For this, players need to be inactive from their PUBG Mobile account for 30 days consecutively. After that, upon opening the game, they will get a rename card as a mission reward from the returner reward event. Players just need to complete some easy missions, like play TDM matches or kill a certain number of enemy players, to acquire this reward.

#3 Bonus Challenge:

Bonus Challenge

The last method by which a player can earn some free UC, just by playing some classic matches, is the Bonus Challenge. It is an online tournament based system in the game, where players can register and play in either solo or squads modes. Players then get Bonus Challenge coins(battle coins), and this can be redeemed in the Bonus Challenge Redeem Shop.

In PUBG Mobile, one rename card costs 200 UC, so a player will need 2000 Batlle coins to redeem 200 UC and get a free rename card.

