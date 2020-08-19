How to change servers in Apex Legends

Apex Legends, by Respawn Entertainment and EA, breathed new life into the increasingly competitive and saturated battle royale genre.

Apex Legends' emphasis on mobility, speed and team play separated it from the herd and helped the game establish an identity of its own.

The story is set in the Titanfall universe and adds to the already impressive amount of lore present in the game. Most games in Apex Legends are extremely fast-paced and aggressive, depending on the style of play.

Apex Legends can get extremely competitive, and a fraction of a second's delay in input or lag can have massive consequences on the game. Players are, therefore, constantly looking for ways to decrease this latency and improve their overall game experience.

One popular method of improving input lag, latency or other issues is by changing servers or Data Centers in Apex Legends.

How to change Servers/ Data Centers in Apex Legends

(Image Credits: Reddit)

The game, by default, selects the most reliable and consistent server/data center to your location to optimise latency/ping. However, players have the option to select data centers on their own from the main menu. Here's how:

On PC:

Launch Apex Legends. On the menu, where you must press a button to continue, click "Data Centers" in the bottom right-hand side of the screen. Select your preferred Server/Data Center according to latency/ping.

On PS4/Xbox One

Start Apex Legends. While on the loading menu, press the "R3" or "Right Analog Stick" button to look at Data Centers. Select your preferred Server/Data Center.

There are lots of alternative Data Centers available for players in Apex Legends, but it is usually better to stick with the default server unless it becomes too laggy.

Season 6: Boosted is now live in Apex Legends, and the game has received significant additions that change the meta in a big way.