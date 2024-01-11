How to change skins in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown features a decent variety of skins for protagonist Sargon to equip. These alter the hero's attire as he sets out to save Prince Ghassan from danger on the mysterious Mount Qaf. While skins are nothing new to Ubisoft titles or modern games in general, they do help players personalize their hero as they desire.

However, it may not be immediately obvious how one can go about doing so in this game. As such, this guide will show how to swap between various available cosmetics in the upcoming Metroidvania action game from Ubisoft.

How to equip skins in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Players can change their attire via this screen (Screenshot from Prince of Persia The Lost Crown)

Swapping between available cosmetics is easy. To do so, you should follow these steps:

Open the pause menu. This is done using the Esc key on the keyboard, the Share button on Xbox, Right on the Touchpad on PlayStation, and the Plus button on Nintendo Switch.

Next, navigate to the Character screen. Here, you can check your obtained items, including story- and progression-related ones, as well as Sargon's equipment.

The bottom of this screen should show the button for the Skins menu. This is the F key on the keyboard, Triangle on PlayStation, Y on Xbox, and X on Nintendo Switch.

Pressing it takes players to a new menu with available skins. You can now highlight whichever cosmetic you desire and then select it using the Enter key on the keyboard, A on Xbox, Cross on PlayStation, and B on Nintendo Switch.

Then, you can back out to the game to see the reflected changes.

There are a handful of interesting outfits available as pre-order bonuses (Screenshot from Prince of Persia The Lost Crown)

While players start with the Default costume, they should obtain more throughout the game. Owners of the Deluxe Edition will get the Immortals outfit while pre-ordering any of this title's editions will yield the Warrior Within costume. That is all players need to know about swapping outfits in the game.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown launches on January 18, 2024, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.