How to change worlds in Once Human Mobile?

Changing the world in Once Human Mobile allows players to engage in open-firing against people affected by alien substances. This game's third beta version was released on April 3, 2024, at 2 AM UTC in four countries, namely the United States, Canada, France, and Germany.

This article will highlight all the steps needed to change worlds in the Once Human Mobile beta version.

What are the steps needed to change worlds in Once Human Mobile?

Changing worlds in the game (Image via Starry Studios)

Here's a breakdown of all the necessary steps needed to change worlds in Once Human Mobile:

Secure transportation: Begin by finding a nearby vehicle to facilitate your journey through the game's vast landscapes. A reliable mode of transport will ensure smooth navigation and quicker traversal between different realms. Accessing the map: Enlarge the virtual map interface present on the top right corner of your mobile device by clicking on it. This will provide you with an overview of the game world, allowing you to pinpoint your current location and identify teleportation towers for inter-world travel. Selecting the Teleportation Tower: Navigate the map interface and locate the Teleportation Tower marker. Click on the marker to set it as your destination and chart a course towards its coordinates. Navigating to the Tower: Follow the designated route displayed on the map to reach the Teleportation Tower. Be vigilant as you traverse the terrain, as encounters with hostile entities are commonplace in Once Human's dynamic world. Activating the teleportation interface: Upon reaching the Teleportation Tower, you will see an option "Change to another world". Click it to open the World list. Choosing a World: Select the world you wish to journey to from the list presented in the pop-up menu.

There are five total worlds in the game:

World 1, called Alpha

World 2, titled Beta

World 3, commonly known as the Gamma

World 4, or Delta

World 5 is called Epsilon

About the game

Battles in the game (Image via Starry Studios)

Once Human Mobile is a game where you team up with friends to survive in a world messed up by an alien invasion. You're not just fighting to stay alive, but also to figure out what it means to be human in this new reality.

The world is now full of strange things because of the alien substance called Stardust. As a Meta-Human, you have special powers from this item. You'll have to build safe places to stay and face all sorts of scary creatures. But with friends and teamwork, you can fight back and maybe even find out how to save humanity.

