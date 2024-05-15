In Clash Royale, chests are crucial to unlock and upgrade new cards. While Gold and Silver chests are common occurrences, those with higher rarity, like Epic and Legendary, are highly sought after. If you wonder when you will obtain a chest of higher rarity next, it's vital to know the title follows a defined chest cycle, which can help you learn about the rarity of your upcoming rewards.

This article will guide you on how to check your Clash Royale chest cycle to determine the kind of chest you will be rewarded next.

Steps to check Clash Royale chest cycle

You can obtain several types of chests by battling in CR, ranging from Wooden to Legendary. The higher the quality, the better rewards it holds. So, being able to check the in-game chest cycle can help you anticipate the number of games you have to play before you can obtain something rare.

Here are the steps to check the chest cycle in CR:

Open your CR profile (Image via Supercell)

To check the Clash Royale chest cycle, first find out your player tag. You can do so by clicking on the player details in the top-left corner of the screen.

Checking the player tag in CR (Image via Supercell)

While checking your player details, you will see a code starting with a "#" below your in-game name, which is the player tag.

Enter your player tag on the Royal API website (Image via Supercell)

Copy your player tag and then open the Royale API website. Enter your tag on the search bar of its home page and click on search. All your account details will pop up soon.

Checking the chest cycle (Image via Supercell)

Then, in the Home tab, you can check the chest cycle of your CR account in the Upcoming Chest option. It will showcase the type of your future chests alongside how long you may have to wait before you obtain one of a higher rarity.

What are the different rarities of chests in Clash Royale?

Upon progressing in the game, you can obtain a wide variety of chests. Here are all the different rarities you may come across:

Wooden Chest

Crown Chest

Silver Chest

Golden Chest

Tower Troop Chest

Magical Chest

Giant Chest

Royal Wild Chest

Epic Chest

Legendary Chest

