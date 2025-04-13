How to check the date and time in Blue Prince

There’s no on-screen clock telling you the date and time in Blue Prince. But if you're trying to piece together at what time or date Simon is roaming around Mt Holly Manor, Raw Fury's puzzle adventure game does have a few ways to do so – you just need to know where to look.

Here are some ways for you to get the date and time without missing any crucial in-game details.

Methods to check the date and time in Blue Prince

Follow these methods to check the date and time in Blue Prince:

1) Studio calendar method

Go to the Drafting Studio.

Look for the wall calendar inside the room. The calendar will have a handwritten note that says First Day, marking November 7 as the start date.

From there, check your current day count (from the pause screen).

To calculate the current date, take that number, add it to 7, and subtract 1.

Example: On Day 10 → 7 + 10 − 1 = November 16.

2) Terminal in the Security Room

First, draft the Security Room.

Find and use the terminal password to log in to the computer.

Once you're in, click on Staff Services. Then, open the Staff Announcements section.

You’ll find a digital note written to Simon with the same November 7 date.

Just like before, add the current day (from the pause screen) to 7 and subtract 1 to get the correct date.

3) Library book slip

Draft the Library and use the system to order a book.

Come back the next time you draft the Library. The book will be on the main table.

Right next to the book is a checkout slip with Simon’s name and the in-game date.

No math is needed here – read the date printed on that slip. It’s accurate to your current day in-game.

4) Check any analog clock

The Entrance Hall (your daily spawn point) has a working analog clock.

Another reliable one is in the Den. These are classic wall or standing clocks.

to check the time before even entering the building, head outside to the bottom of the stairs, then turn back toward the Mt Holly Estate. Look up at the clock tower on the east side of the building. It shows the current in-game time. This is helpful if you’ve triggered a time-sensitive event like the Time Lock Safe.

That concludes our guide on how to check the date and time in Blue Prince.

