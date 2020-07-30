FPS and ping determine the smoothness of any online game. They are two of the most common elements that help the players know the reason behind in-game lags.

Free Fire lets the players monitor the ping by highlighting the values right on the screen. In this article, we discuss how the users can check their ping and FPS in Garena Free Fire.

How to check ping and FPS in Free Fire

Ping

How to check ping in Free Fire

Ping is the network latency between the smartphone and the server. A low ping simply translates to better gaming and a lag-free experience. The in-game ping is directly visible on the top of the screen beside the map. It directly depends upon Internet speed, stability and connectivity.

FPS

Graphic settings in Free Fire

FPS or Frame Rate determines the smoothness and fluidity of the game. In Free Fire, the players get an option to tweak the FPS. They can set the FPS on 'High' if they want to play the game on 'Ultra' graphics settings. However, Free Fire doesn't provide the players with an option to view the live frame rate.

There are several third-party applications available on the Google Play Store that measure the in-game FPS. These applications do not interfere with the process of the game or modify the game files. However, it is not recommended to use such third party applications, as not every one of them is legitimate.

Game booster monitoring FPS

However, some in-built utility applications are directly provided by smartphone manufacturers. These utility applications enable the users to monitor their live FPS.

Here are some of the ways to fix lag in Free Fire.