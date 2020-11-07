How to choose best sensitivity settings in Free Fire

Sensitivity settings in Garena Free Fire helps players get the maximum output for their actions in-game.

Unlike other game settings, sensitivity settings help gamers play the game more effectively and become more consistent in matches. Professional players are more likely to play on high sensitivity to get the best possible results in matches.

However, the same doesn't apply to most casual players or beginners, as they will not adapt to the sensitivity and miss more shots than usual.

This article discusses how players can choose the best sensitivity settings in Free Fire while also providing the best sensitivity settings.

Choosing the best sensitivity settings in Free Fire

Deciding on the right sensitivity settings can be a daunting task for many beginners and existing players, as they usually play with the default settings. However, little modifications could help players play better, hit more headshots, and move effortlessly. So, what are the best sensitivity settings in Free Fire?

Unfortunately, there aren't any hard and fast settings that, upon usage, will make players better at the game. Every player has different preferences and needs while playing, and thus, they will have to create personalized sensitivity settings to get the most out of their skills in matches.

Sensitivity settings in Free Fire can be broken down into four parts:

#1 General Sensitivity

In this sensitivity setting, players will move faster upon using their movement button as per their sensitivity values. The best sensitivity range would be from 50 to 90, depending on preferences. Players must keep in mind that they have to adapt to high sensitivity settings, which might be overwhelming for many gamers.

#2 Red Dot

Players will be changing settings for using the red dot scope in-game. For this, they can look at values from 65 to 90, depending on preferences. A lower sensitivity will not help gamers land headshots, while higher sensitivity would help do so, and hence, secure more kills in Free Fire matches.

#3 2x and 4x Scope

As both these scopes are somewhat similar, we have bunched them together. Players can have a sensitivity of 65 to 95, which will help them smoothly track their enemies and secure eliminations more easily in Free Fire.

#4 AWM Scope

The AWM scope, just as the name suggests, is the best sniper rifle in this game, and the sensitivity settings affect how fast the player opens up the scope while drawing the gun. The sweet spot would be somewhere from 70 to 90, as it should be just enough to help gamers land those quick shots in-game.

Before jumping into actual matches, players should try out these sensitivity settings in the practice mode to get a feel of the weapons and get used to the new sensitivity settings.

