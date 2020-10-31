3 games like Free Fire under 50 MB on Google Play Store

Garena Free Fire is one of the best battle royale games enjoyed by players worldwide. This game has decent graphics coupled with an exciting battle royale experience. The various characters and their abilities are a unique aspect of Free Fire and form the backbone of this title.

However, a considerable proportion of the fanbase cannot afford high-end gaming on their devices, as they have low storage space on their mobiles. In this guide, we include battle royale offerings similar to Free Fire in terms of gameplay and overall mechanics available under 50 MB for Android devices.

Three alternatives to Free Fire under 50 MB in the Google Play Store

#1 Firing Squad Survival War: Fire Free Battlegrounds

Image Credits: APK Pure

Size: 44 MB

Firing Squad Survival War is a decent game for starters. It makes you feel like a US commander who loves to kill enemies and has a reasonably good environment, and the textures feel good on the outside.

Moreover, this title can also be dramatic, like Free Fire, and increase your adrenaline rush from time to time. If you are willing to take on some vicious enemies and finish them off with your squad, then this offering would be the perfect match for you.

Download here.

#2 Victory Royale

Image Credits: APK Pure

Size: 32 MB

Victory Royale has different mechanics, and like the unique character system that Free Fire follows, this game has quite a new feel to it. It can be compared to Fortnite as it allows you to build in-game. And even if you get knocked inside the game, you'll become a chicken and run for your life.

This title has an entertaining side and should be a must-pick if you are a casual player looking for refreshment from the traditional blood bath in battle royale titles.

Download here.

#3 Battleground Free Fire Survival: Unknown Squad

Image Credits: APK Pure

Size: 44 MB

Battleground Free Fire Survival has the right combination of action and never-ending tense moments. This BR title has quite good graphics; however, the gameplay feels a bit clunky at times. The best part is that it is very similar to Free Fire.

Moreover, this game has a diverse pool of weapons to use and form new strategies to win matches. If you are a BR lover, then this is a game that you should try.

Download here.

