Fortnite: Venom confirmed as an upcoming skin

Fortnite Season 4 is building its arsenal of Marvel superheroes, and adding more of them with each update in the game. Many leakers have been sweating after the recent update, in an attempt to extract details from the game's files. But now, we finally have information about the next Marvel cosmetic that is set to be added into the game.

Venom, the Marvel superhero who has been seen with Spiderman in the past, will be the next addition to the game. HYPEX, a prominent leaker, revealed some information on Twitter, stating that Venom is confirmed to be a skin in Fortnite, and that he will be larger than usual in size, like Brutus. Brutus had quite a big character model. Thus, it would be fascinating to see this skin in action.

Venom is confirmed to be a skin and its supposed to be large like brutus.



There's also 2 unreleased skins codenames called "PinkRaptor" & "LunchBox". via @intercelluar — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 29, 2020

In this article, we will be covering all the details that you need to know about the upcoming Marvel skins coming to Fortnite.

Venom and other Marvel superheroes are about to enter the mix on Fortnite

Venom being confirmed by HYPEX and a few other leakers, opens portals to many new theories that could take shape with the character in Fortnite. As you might be aware, Venom's mythic ability has already been spotted in the Marvel LTMs. Thus, it is only a matter of time before he enters the mix.

great news:



venom is confirmed to be a skin (either currently encrypted or coming in a later patch)



the codename is "Vertigo" in case someone wants to attempt bruteforcing the cid — asdf (@intercelluar) October 29, 2020

Moreover, people in the community are talking about the possibility of an Eddie Brock version of the skin, and an in-built emote which would help the character transform into Venom, just like in the movies.

In the current season, we have already seen a lot of superheroes being granted in-built emotes to transform into their superhero forms, which makes this theory a distinct possibility now.

With Venom having been confirmed by the leakers, players are now looking at other Marvel characters, to try and determine who could entering the game next.

While leakers have come across a few codenames, players are guessing that Ghost Rider and Spiderman could be among the next cosmetics to arrive in Fortnite.

However, the one thing that everyone is seemingly looking forward to is the Season 4 live event. With Galactus approaching the Fortnite island, things could get very interesting in the days to come.

