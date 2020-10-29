Fortnite Season 4 Week 10 Challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Fortnite Season 4 is drawing to a close, and the Week 10 challenges are now live in the game, allowing players the opportunity to earn more experience points. These weekly challenges are fun to complete, and provide exciting side-quests as well.

This season revolved around Marvel superheroes, and they are seemingly preparing for Galactus' arrival, as he moves closer to the Fortnite island. Players have been given access to many superhero cosmetics and mythic abilities, and many others are on their way to the game. With this week's challenges, the Tactical Mystique style can be unlocked in Fortnite.

Week 10 challenges are now available, meaning that Tactical Mystique is now unlockable! pic.twitter.com/iYy2yGNJ6f — Brite News 🎃 (@TheBriteFuture) October 29, 2020

In this guide, we will be going over all the new Week 10 challenges and highlighting the easiest way to complete them in Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 10 Challenges: Complete list and how to perform them

Challenge #1- Search Chests at Upstate New York (7)

The location of Upstate New York in Fortnite might be confusing. However, it is the easiest POI to find. The whole island that was brought into the game by Tony Stark, which replaced Frenzy Farm, is Upstate New York. Players need to search seven chests at Stark Industries, or other locations on the island, to complete this task.

Challenge #2- Eliminations at Lazy Lake (3)

To complete this challenge, players will have to get three eliminations at Lazy Lake in Fortnite.

Challenge #3- Collect Metal from Slurpy Swamp (200)

Slurpy Swamp is a great place for landing and gaining guaranteed shields. Players have to farm metal at this location, in a challenge that can be completed with relative ease.

Challenge #4- Catch fish at Heart Lake (7)

Heart Lake is located on the Upstate New York island, and it has a number of fishing spots. Players need to catch seven fish to complete this challenge in Fortnite.

If you have noticed, Tony's lake cabin is located next to the heart lake, why this name? Do you remember what Pepper left in the water during Tony's funeral?

I found it a great reference!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/I9cn8TlNPV — Adroween🎃 • COMS OPEN • (@Adrotito) September 10, 2020

Challenge #5- Eliminate opponents by hitting them with vehicles (1)

This one might be a tad tricky to complete. Players need to get a vehicle, roam the map and search for enemies. Its important to note that the challenge required you to eliminate the enemy with a vehicle, which means getting the last hit is all you have to do. Use regular weapons to damage them enough, before finishing them off with the vehicle of your choice.

Challenge #6- Drive a boat from The Fortilla to The Authority in less than 4 minutes (1)

The Authority is now known as The Ruins, and Fortnite has an ample number of motorboats. Players can land at Fortilla, and boost their way to the centre of the map, to complete this challenge effortlessly.

Challenge #7- Ride 20,000 meters in a vehicle (20,000)

This is a squad challenge, and your squadmates can also ride vehicles in the game to progress through this task. Covering 20,000m is sure to take time, but considering that your teammates can pitch in as well, it shouldn't be very difficult to complete.

