Fortnite Season 4: All the Gold XP coin locations in the game

Fortnite Season 4 has been here for a very long time. Players have slowly been grinding their in-game battle pass and earning new rewards. While playing the usual matches, XP is gained via several in-game activities and overall standings in the battle royale mode. Many players complete weekly challenges as well to earn XP in the game.

XP coins are a great way of grinding the battle pass in the game, and players can collect them on the map. These are available in four main varieties: Green, Blue, Purple, and Gold. Each of these XP coins has increasing experience points, which motivates the players in hunting for them.

Gold XP coins provide 15,000 XP, and that is the highest amount of experience points that a player can have via XP coins. Thus, it is beneficial for the player to acquire some easy experience points in the game. In this guide, we share all the Gold XP coins' locations in Fortnite, making it easier for you to collect these in the game.

All the locations of the Gold XP Coins in Fortnite Season 4

#1 Trask Transport Truck

The Trask Transport Truck is one of the recent Marvel locations that has been added in this season. To find this location on the map, the players will have to go to Lockie's Lighthouse, which is located on the top-most northern side of the map. After this, they will have to make their way down and find the location of the Truck. Inside that, the players will be able to find a Golden XP Coin.

#2 The Collection

The Collection is located on the top of the snowy mountains in Catty Corner. The players will have to make their way to this Marvel POI and break the glass on the left side to claim the Golden XP coin.

#3 Stark Industries

Stark Industries is located on the biggest Marvel POI island, which replaced the Frenzy Farms in the game. The players will have to make their way to this location, go inside the industry and find the broken elevator. The best way to find this Golden XP coin is to check the backside of the place and break the elevator's door to unravel the hidden coin.

#4 Ant-Manor

Ant-Manor is also a Marvel POI that made its way into Fortnite during Season 4. It is located on the east side of Holly Hedges in the game. To find this coin, players will have to venture into the big dog-house, where they will notice a crack on the floor. They must get inside that crack to spot the XP coin.

#5 Doom's Domain

Doom's Domain is the home of Doctor Doom, and this XP coin has been hidden pretty well. To find this XP coin, the player will have to go to this POI and find the huge castle building, which is very easy to spot. Later, they will have to make their way to the cellar of that building. Inside the cellar, the player will be able to find the Golden XP coin.

#6 Doom's Domain Vault

In the same POI as the previous one, players will have to make their way under the football pitch where Dr Doom and his henchmen stay. The players will need to defeat Dr Doom and his henchmen to unlock the vault that they have been protecting. After that, the players must go inside the vault and find the Golden XP coin.

#7 Heart Lake

Heart Lake is a rare POI, and many players might not find it on the map. It is located on the same huge island, with Stark Industries being close to the lake. After the player reaches there, he/she will be able to find a house and garden near the lake. The player must make their way to the garden to find the Golden XP.

#8 Heroes Park

Heroes Park is located on the eastern side of the Weeping Woods. It is very easy to find this POI in Fortnite. After finding it on the map, the player will have to make their way to the globe, and on top of it, he/she will be able to spot the Golden XP coin.

#9 Panther's Prowl

Panther's Prowl is located on the western side of Misty Meadows on the map. The players can easily find the big panther statue on this POI. They can go near its tail and find the Golden XP coin there.

#10 Sentinel's Graveyard

Sentinel's Graveyard is located between the Lazy Lakes and the Ruins in Fortnite. The players can recognize this place through broken robots lying all over the place. They will have to make their way to the end of this POI, where they can find the Golden XP coin floating in the air. The players will have to build a ramp to claim it in the game.

