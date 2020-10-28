Fortnite: How to get the Bobo back bling for free

Halloween is here, and the yearly Fortnitemares event has also made its way into Fortnite. Typically, in a free-to-play game like Fortnite, players have to buy cosmetics with real money. However, the developers tend to become a bit generous and give out free cosmetics items to the players, especially during in-game events, or festivals like Halloween and Christmas.

Vengeance is a dish best... served... GOLD!#Fortnitemares is back! Shadow Midas has taken over The Authority with his reawakened Henchmen. Stop him before you turn into a Shadow yourself.



Read more: https://t.co/UvPTCmwmnJ pic.twitter.com/oNsnmHAfCI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 21, 2020

Fortnitemares is no different, and it has brought a horde of new free rewards for the players who can't afford to spend money on the game. This spine-tingling season has already seen a Wrath's Wrath wrap code being given out, and it seems like a new back bling is also on the cards for the players to acquire for free.

However, to get the free Bobo back bling in the game, players will have to complete a simple Fortnitemares challenge. In this guide, we will be going over the best way to complete the challenge.

How to get the Bobo back bling for free in Fortnite?

Fortnitemares challenges offer Bobo back bling as a free reward in Fortnite

To get the Bobo back bling, players have to complete the challenge 'Consume legendary loot as a Shadow' in the game. Although that might sound a bit daunting at first, this guide can help you complete the challenge with utmost ease.

Have you completed the #Fortnitemares Challenges yet?



Complete the Challenges to unlock the Midas' Shadow Wrap, Smash O'-Lantern Pickaxe, Bobo Back Bling and more!



Read more: https://t.co/UvPTCmwmnJ pic.twitter.com/w3RU6QY65T — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 25, 2020

First of all, its a squad challenge, so if any of your squadmates successfully do it, then you will receive the item for free. However, if you want to do it alone, here is how you get it done easily:

#1 Drop at Camp Cod or any location with an excessive number of fishing pools.

#2 Grab a fishing rod or a harpoon gun to fish near these spots.

#3 Start fishing until you find a legendary fish or weapon from these spots. (Note: Legendary fishes have a lower rate of spawning, however, if you get a thermal fish, that counts as a legendary fish consumption as well)

#4 After finding one legendary fish or item, drop it somewhere safe, like inside a building or a 1 by 1 box.

#5 Now, collect materials, build a high ramp, and jump off it to eliminate yourself in the match.

#6 Come back to the same place you died as a Ghost/Shadow, and consume your hard-earned legendary item.

Just complete the match and you should have the Bobo back bling added to your in-game inventory on Fortnite.

