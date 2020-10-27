The Fortnitemares update (14.40) was rolled out recently. This update brought along a horde of changes, the most prominent of which was the return of Midas in an ‘undead’ state. The Fortnite Status page recently notified its players about yet another update that went live today.

The 240 MB patch (PC) is expected to address issues regarding a glitch in ‘Party Royale’ mode, along with stability issues for players on Nintendo Switch. To accommodate the update, the said game mode was disabled for a period, and it has now been re-enabled after the fixes were implemented.

Fortnite v14.40.1 Update Patch Details

Also read: Fortnite Season 4 Fortnitemares Challenges: How to Deal Damage with a Possessed Vehicle?

Following is the official tweet that the Fortnite Status Twitter page sent out shortly after the update made its way to the servers.

As the Party Royale fixes are rolling out, Party Royale has been disabled temporarily. We’ll provide an update when it has been re-enabled. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 27, 2020

Updates like these tend to be small in nature as they are intended to just fix bugs and glitches in the game, which can make the player experience unpleasant. However, the developers might also use these to encrypt some future game files and add them into the game, until further notice. Leakers and data-miners find these most of the time, and inform the community about what the changes coming to the game in the near future could be.

That being said, Fortnite is a massive game, and with every big AAA title comes significant issues which need to be addressed consistently. These small maintenance updates keep the game bug-free, and do not introduce too many major in-game changes.

¿Dónde está la gente de mi fiesta?@JBALVIN is taking over the Main Stage on October 31 at 9 PM ET for the Afterlife Party with a one-of-a-kind performance.



Get all the party details here: https://t.co/O9i0WfmmQ2 pic.twitter.com/KAzfdoTNOw — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 23, 2020

Now, with the Fortnitemares Afterlife concert with J.Balvin taking place in a few days, it is understandably essential for the developers to fix these bugs, so as to provide players with a seamless partying experience.

Also read: "Spiderman or Venom": Fortnite fans speculate over which skin drops next after Donald Mustard drops a hint