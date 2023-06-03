How to choose your main character in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 has plenty of World Warriors to choose from, and it can be challenging to pick a main character. A main character, sometimes known as a “main chicken,” is the character that you spend the most time practicing on and growing as a player with. Each character has its own ups and downs, and whether you’re a new or returning player, it can be a challenge to determine where you should start.

This is not a definitive list of which characters need to be played based on skill level in Street Fighter 6. Instead, I’m going to offer some advice from my years of playing fighting games on what you might need to know when picking a main character.

How to pick a main character as a new player in Street Fighter 6

In Street Fighter 6, you have 18 characters to choose from. There are the original eight World Warriors, two of the “New Challengers,” and two characters from the SF4/SF5 era. The other six are brand-new to the game.

Some people ask, “Why pick a main character” in games like Street Fighter 6, and that’s a fair question. Pros must know every character - what they can and cannot do. For us more casual players, having one you can rely on is important. Even pros usually have characters they specialize in - such as Tokido’s Akuma.

The more time you spend practicing one, the more experience you’ll have for all the matchups in Street Fighter 6. If you’re a brand-new player, there are two ways I can think of to pick a main character. The first is to simply pick someone who is relatively easy to play.

This will give you a solid, well-balanced character with an easy-to-understand moveset and will help you practice the fundamentals in Street Fighter 6.

Returning character suggestions

Ryu

Ken

Luke

Cammy

New character suggestions

Lily

Marisa

These are characters that are classified as “Easy” or “Normal” difficulty, though there are more “Normal” difficulty characters. They’re all solid picks, and remember that you don’t have to stick to a main character forever in Street Fighter 6. You can move on and play someone else anytime you like.

The other suggestion is to pick whoever looks the coolest to you. Choose a main you identify with and think is visually appealing by whatever metric you feel is appropriate. Several people I know started this game solely because of French Judoka Manon. That’s perfectly fine!

No matter which method you subscribe to, once you pick someone, you must work with them.

How to pick a main for a returning player in Street Fighter 6

Thankfully, it’s easier for returning players - in theory, at least. Many familiar faces are here, though some of them have changed. Not all these changes are for the better, according to some players. Blanka’s reliance on the Blanka-Chan dolls, for example, is a turn-off for many.

As a returning player, consider who you played previously and if you’re still interested in them after a little time in training. You can also look at the new cast members and consider what type of player you are.

Do you like M. Bison's shenanigans and Psycho Powers? JP might be the way to go. Looking to grapple? Manon or Marisa are excellent choices. Each of those two has distinctly different grappling styles, as well.

If you like tricky characters, you may want to consider Jamie’s drunken fighting style. It can be so much easier for a returning player if your previous main character made it to SF6. Just don’t neglect the new characters - it’s recommended to spend a little time with them in training just to get a feel for what they do. You can also look up combo guides to see if the character has what you need.

Your main character is the fighter you spend the most time with in Street Fighter 6. If you decide someone isn't for you, there's nothing wrong with choosing someone else. Do what’s best for you as a fighting game player.

