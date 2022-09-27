How to claim ARK: Survival Evolved for free on Epic Games Store

ARK: Survival Evolved is currently one of the most popular survival sandbox video games, with a separate fanbase. The game takes players into a pre-historic era where dinosaurs and other dangerous creatures roam freely in the air, land, and water. Players must farm, mine, hunt, scavenge, build bases, join tribes, craft weapons and tools, meet their basic needs, and cope with extreme weather, besides fighting and taming dangerous creatures to "survive the ARK."

ARK: Survival Evolved has 12 official DLCs and several unofficial mod maps. Each DLC comes with new maps, themes, bosses, and sometimes even new tameable creatures. Some of these DLCs are connected to the main story, while others are standalone. It has all the right elements of a survival game, as players use various tactics to micromanage their way up to the top.

Studio Wildcard and millions of fans from around the world have come forward to create a great ARK community.

The latest DLC in the ARK: Survival Evolved series is ARK Fjordur, and its theme is based on Norse mythology. Earlier this year, at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase Event, Studio Wildcard announced ARK II, starring Vin Diesel as the protagonist named Santiago. Built on the new Unreal Engine 5, the game will officially launch in the spring of 2023. During ARK II announcement week, Studio Wildcard also gave away free Steam copies of ARK: Survival Evolved.

ARK is currently available on the Epic Games Store as the week's free game, alongside Gloomhaven. Gamers will be able to claim their free copy before September 29. Runbow and Drone Racing League (DRL) are next in line, and will be available for free from September 29. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to claim a free copy of ARK: Survival Evolved from the Epic Games Store.

How to claim ARK: Survival Evolved for free from Epic Games Store

To claim their free copy of ARK from the Epic Games Store, gamers have to follow these steps:

Open Epic Games Store from the website or app and login with their account

Scroll down to reach the "Free Games" section or just search for ARK: Survival Evolved

Click on the ARK: Survival Evolved icon and the game page will open

In the game page click on the "GET" option to get redirected to the checkout page

In the checkout pag click on the "PLACE ORDER" option at the bottom right (Here anyone can check the box on the right side to recieve latest updates from Studio Wildcard on their registered email account)

A thank you message will appear, and the game will be added to their Epic Games Store library

An email containing the receipt will also be sent to their registered email account. After claiming the game, players can install it via the Epic Games Store app and immerse themselves in the exciting adventures of ARK. After downloading the main game, they can also experience the six free DLCs available on the Epic Games Store – The Center, Ragnarok, Crystal Isles, Valguero, Lost Island, and Fjordur.

Gamers can also purchase season passes for the game from the Epic Games Store. Again, interested gamers should claim their free copy immediately, as the offer will only last until September 29.

