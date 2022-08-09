How to claim the Coconut Milk costume on Fall Guys for free

If someone plays Fall Guys and has Xbox Game Pass as well, there is some excellent news in the store. No, the game doesn't require Microsoft's service to play, as Epic Games has ensured that it remains free across all the platforms.

However, subscribers can now make the most of it and add another cool skin to their collection. The costume will help them personalize their bean-like characters in the game even more.

Fall Guys... FREE FOR ALL! 👑 @FallGuysGame



Claim your Perk now via the Perks gallery on console and PC! Relax, take a sip and get ready to grace the Blunderdome with the delicious Coconut Milk costume, available for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members!

Costumes have no in-game effects in Fall Guys and are purely cosmetic. Yet, players even spend real money to unlock different skins available in the past and present. There are plenty of options to go with it, many of which are done in collaboration with other video games.

Each costume has its own system to unlock, making the Coconut Milk costume perfect for all Xbox Game Pass members. Thanks to the perk system, players can now enjoy it on their Xbox account at no additional cost as long as they're current subscribers.

There's a new Fall Guys costume for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and it's easy to redeem

On August 8, Mediatonic announced a new costume for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers. It is part of the perks program, which adds a lot of additional goodies for the subscribers. Not only are these bonuses exclusive, they usually cost additional amounts otherwise.

As with every perk, it's available for a limited time, and subscribers need to redeem it to add it to their Fall Guys account on Xbox. First, they must have their Xbox account connected to their Epic Games Store account. This is a pre-requisite and is needed to harness crossplay and other facilities that are present in the game.

Once the two accounts are linked, players must go to the Xbox Game Pass' perks section. It will show a list of all the available options that are currently active. From there, players will have to select the Coconut Milk costume and press Claim.

Once done, the second part of the task begins as they will have to redeem it. Once the redemption is completed, the Coconut Milk costume will be available in Fall Guys to be equipped from the correct section. When players start the redemption process, the following steps are self-explanatory and automatic.

Fall Guys has gained a lot of popularity since it debuted on Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch. Aside from being free-to-play, the game allows the same account to be used on different platforms. Players can also play with their friends without bothering with any restrictions.

As far as costumes are concerned, the first season post-relaunch has already seen an Ezio-inspired costume from Assassin's Creed and more. It's expected that the Coconut Milk costume will also have a successor soon, allowing players more customization options without spending anything extra.

Moreover, there have been some exciting events with the relaunch as players take the opportunity to become the last person standing.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan