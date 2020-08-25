Top 5 Fall Guys skins

The battle royale platforming party game Fall Guys has a become a video game juggernaut. Everyone is watching. Everyone is playing. It's become a game beloved by all, and it's reaping the benefits in every way. One reason fans enjoy playing so much is that they have the chance to customize their character.

There are tons of skins to choose from in Fall Guys. Previously, Sportskeeda has given you the top 5 skin concepts we want to see, but what about the skins already available? The skins already in Fall Guys are incredible on their own merits. It's assumed that even more skins will be added as the game grows, but for right now, here are what we think are the best skins in Fall Guys.

Best skins currently in Fall Guys

#5 – Big Bad

Big Bad is a rare skin that's a week one exclusive bonus. The top half is a pink wolf with its tongue sticking out. The bottom portion is simply the wolf's paws. This turns any player donning the costume into the big bad wolf. Players can then huff and puff and blow the competition away in any Fall Guys round. With the skin no longer being available, its rarity is enough for it to make a list of the best skins in Fall Guys.

(Image Credit: Fanbyte)

#4 - Mallard

The Mallard is exactly what it sounds like: a Mallard duck. It's an uncommon item that's regularly sold in the item shop. This list isn't just reserved for the rare skins in Fall Guys. Even more regular items found in the game are just as spectacular as those with a limited availability. The Mallard can be yours for 7000 Kudos. For those unaware, Kudos are a form of currency within Fall Guys. The top and bottom Mallard pieces are 3500 Kudos apiece.

(Image Credit: Fanbyte)

#3 - Fairycorn

The Fairycorn, in all its glory, is of epic rarity in Fall Guys. It's filled with color and fanciful unicorn power. It has a rainbow tutu as well as a matching mane with a unicorn horn. It also comes with wings to complete the ensemble. That's where the mashup of Fairy and Unicorn come together, making Fairycorn. It's only available by purchasing the Collector's Edition or purchasing the DLC that coincides with it in Fall Guys.

(Image Credit: Mediatonic)

#2 – Hot Dog

The Hot Dog is is a fan favorite, and another rare skin. There's no need to purchase any of the pieces. It simply comes together from playing the game. The upper part of the outfit unlocks at level 19 of the battle pass, while the lower piece unlocks at level 22. This is a season one skin, so one can assume it may become even rarer as further Fall Guys seasons come along. Imagine qualifying or getting the crown as the Hot Dog. Use it to distract your opponents with hunger in order to take the victory.

(Image Credit: Fanbyte)

#1 – P-Body

P-Body is a legendary skin in Fall Guys, courtesy of a partnership with Valve. P-Body is a playable character in Portal 2's cooperative mode. Originally, it was only given to one player considered to be the statistical best at Fall Guys. That player ended up being Twitch streamer DrLupo. After a short while of outrage at only one player having the skin, Fall Guys released it in the item shop for 5 crowns each for the top and bottom. Crowns come from winning a game or the battle pass.