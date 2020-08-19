One of the best features in the new knockout title for Mediatonic, Fall Guys, is the ability to customize your character. From moose outfits to a full on hot dog costume, players are really enjoying the creativity. Of course, this doesn't mean that the developers can't step things up.

Recently, the popular Fall Guys Twitter account posed a challenge to all brands in the industry. Whoever bids the highest amount for charity will receive an in-game Fall Guys skin with their brand's design. While this is a great promotion, it got us thinking. What other brands could make for amazing Fall Guys skins?

Five concepts for Fall Guys skins

#5 - TimTheTatman

Image via TimTheTatman

If you've been following along with the feud between Tim "TimTheTatman" John Betar and the Fall Guys Twitter, then you know exactly why this skin would work so well. The developers of Fall Guys have been making fun of Tim non-stop for being unable to win a single match of their new game. However, Tim has to eventually win (we think) and once he does, it would be amazing to see a TimTheTatman skin in the store as a reward to commemorate his achievement.

#4 - Esports teams

Image via G2

At the moment, it doesn't appear Fall Guys will be going down the esports route. However, if it ever decides to go that way, introducing special esports skins would be a terrific way to drum up publicity for the various competing teams. Above, G2 has given us an insight into how the concepts could look. Pretty cool, right?

#3 - PlayStation exclusives

Image via PlayStation

While some of the PlayStation exclusive title like God of War might be a little too grown-up for a children's game, imagine seeing Kratos as a Fall Guys skin. The memes would sell the skin itself. It could also open the door for more crossover events in the future. However, if Mediatonic were to do this, it might have to do the same for Xbox as well. Master Chief skin, anyone?

#2 - Additional Steam exclusives

Image via Devon Fay

Piggybacking off of the previous spot on the list, Fall Guys is on Steam as well, so a crossover with the platform would make sense. Also, Valve, the makers of Steam, have produced some incredible titles over the years that would make for fantastic skins in Fall Guys. While there are already a few Valve-centric skins in the game, it would always be good to see more.

#1 - Fortnite skins

Image via Epic Games

What would another entertainment crossover be without Fortnite involved? The battle royale has been involved in a number of crossovers with other video games before and Fall Guys could be the latest in that line. Skins such as the Raven, Red Knight, and more could make their way into the store and they would sell like wildfire.

What skins would you like to see added to Fall Guys?