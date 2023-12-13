How to claim GTA 5, Metal: Hellsinger, and more with December 2023 PS Plus

The PS Plus Game Catalog is getting a massive boost in December 2023 with its recent lineup of blockbuster titles on offer, including big-hitters like Metal: Hellsinger, Salt and Sacrifice, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, and above all, GTA 5. The newly announced titles are coming as part of this month's free games for all PlayStation Plus Premium tier subscribers.

The last few months saw the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog mostly focusing on indie and very few AAA offerings, with November's free games including the likes of Teardown, Superliminal, River City Melee Mach!!, Dead Island Riptide, and Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen. However, for the final month of 2023, PS Plus is offering a truly spectacular lineup of titles for free.

Here's a look at all the free games on offer as part of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for December 2023.

How to get GTA 5 and other free games on PS Plus Game Catalog in December 2023

PlayStation Plus game Catalog admittedly is a long way from matching the sheer quality of Xbox's stellar subscription service, Game Pass. However, PlayStation has been making great strides over the years when it comes to offering free titles. And it seems with the latest lineup of games, PlayStation might just surpass Xbox's monthly titles.

Among niche indie titles like Metal: Hellsinger, Salt and Sacrifice, and Moonscars, there are also big AAA as well as AA offerings like Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Moto GP23, and last, but definitely not least, Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5).

However, the new games are only available to players who are subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers. If you're subscribed to PlayStation Plus Essentials, you will need to upgrade to the higher tiers in order to access the recently added free games. Here's a look at all the games coming to PS Plus Game Catalog for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4, PS5)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS4, PS5)

Moto GP23 (PS4, PS5)

Metal: Hellsinger (PS4, PS5)

Salt and Sacrifice (PS4, PS5)

Moonscars (PS4, PS5)

Mega Man 11 (PS4)

Gigabash (PS4, PS5)

Grime (PS4, PS5)

Tinykin (PS4, PS5)

Prodeus (PS4, PS5)

Shadowrun Returns (PS4, PS5)

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut (PS4, PS5)

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition (PS4, PS5)

These games will show up in the "free games" sections of the PS Store, which you can access via your PS5/ PS4 console's dashboard. Once you claim these free games, they will show up in your PlayStation library for you to download and play as long as you're an active PlayStation Plus subscriber.

The newly added free games will be playable from December 19, 2023, for all active PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. The timing of Grand Theft Auto 5's debut on the PS Plus Game Catalog is also quite impeccable, considering the recent reveal of the highly anticipated new entry in Rockstar Games' iconic open-world franchise, GTA 6.