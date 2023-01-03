How to claim Madden NFL 23 Zero Chill Ultimate Team Pack for free?

Madden NFL 23's Zero Chill Ultimate Team Pack is one of the best freebies players can get. Packs are the primary source of items to improve the squads, which include special cards as well.

Ordinarily, players will need to buy packs in the game using MUT coins, or they will have to buy premium currencies. This is where the Zero Chill Ultimate Team Pack differs from the standard options. Technically, it's not free, requiring an active Prime Gaming subscription. It's free because subscribers won't have to spend any real-life or in-game resources.

Let's take a look at how Madden NFL 23 players will be able to redeem the said content. As mentioned earlier, having an active Amazon Prime Gaming subscription is a must to get the pack. Subscribers will still require a few more steps to get the rewards in their in-game store.

The Zero Chill Ultimate Team Pack is a far better Madden NFL 23 offering compared to previous giveaways

Amazon Prime Gaming routinely offers exciting rewards for all subscribers, adding value. Several games are covered, and Madden NFL 23 is one of them, with a monthly offering. This month's offering in the form of the Zero Chill Ultimate Team Pack has been a special one for all the players.

The current offer is much better than the usual offerings, and players can find amazing value. The basic requirement is to have an active subscription, and once it's done, players must perform the following steps to add the rewards to their game:

Go to the home page of the website of Prime Gaming.

The Zero Chill Ultimate Team Pack offer will be displayed on the home page, from which it can be claimed.

For the rewards to appear as intended, the Prime Gaming website will have to be linked to a player's EA account.

These rewards apply to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation users, but having your EA account linked is a must.

Once the two accounts are linked, the claimed rewards will be added to your in-game store.

The linking process is a one-time only, and you won't have to repeat it in the future. Additionally, if you play games like FIFA 23 and have redeemed Prime Gaming rewards for that game, your accounts are already linked, in all likelihood.

TheRealKingH_YT @xXDoubleH96Xx Zero Chill Packs are HEAT Zero Chill Packs are HEAT 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/kUIRyX4f3r

The Zero Chill Ultimate Team Pack offers two unique items to all those who redeem it.

91 overall Zero Chill Program player

Zero Chill Program Uniform

This is an excellent opportunity for all Madden NFL 23 players subscribed to Prime Gaming. More offerings will come later, but this one is likely to be better than they are. The next set of offers will be unlocked later in January, including more items for the Ultimate Team mode.

Prime Gaming offers DLCs and full games like Dishonored 2 as freebies. These are excellent recommendations that can be taken advantage of, especially since they won't require anything extra in monetary terms.

