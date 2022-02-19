How to claim your pre-order bonuses in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is a huge open-world title where Aloy, the main protagonist, can equip herself with different weapons and outfits, which offer different bonuses such as regeneration or improved stealth, in addition to new skills like Valor Surge.

The pre-order bonuses differ according to the package the player purchases. They are split into Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition. If you pre-order a physical copy of the game, the bonuses are the same as that of the digital version.

Regardless of which edition you purchased, here’s what you should do to claim the in-game bonuses.

Horizon Forbidden West: when and how to claim pre-order bonuses

If you bought the Standard Edition, you will receive the same pre-order bonus as the digital Standard Edition. The standard pre-order bonus only offers a few items, namely a single spear and outfit, both of which are inspired by her Nora roots. The Standard Edition pre-order bonuses are as follows:

Nora Legacy Outfit

Nora Legacy Spear

However, the Deluxe Edition offers multiple bonuses such as outfits, weapons, and in-game resources. The Deluxe Edition pre-order bonuses are as follows:

Nora Legacy Outfit

Nora Legacy Spear

Carja Behemoth Elite Outfit

Carja Behemoth Short Bow

Nora Thunder Elite Outfit

Nora Thunder Blastsling

Photo Mode Pose and Face Paint

Apex Clawstrider Strike Piece

In-Game Resources Pack

For players who purchased the digital versions of Horizon Forbidden West, the pre-order bonus will already be included once the game is finished installing. However, those who buy a physical copy of Horizon Forbidden West will have to use the code included in the case. Redeem the code in the PS Store and download the content.

How to claim pre-order bonuses in-game

Before you can claim pre-order bonuses in Horizon Forbidden West, you’ll have to play through some of the story—at least the first hour. By then, you will have reached the very first town, Chainscrape.

After entering Chainscrape, you will gain access to Aloy’s Stash. It is a large chest that holds excess items and one of the newest additions to the game. Look for the chest icon on the map and open it to find your pre-order bonuses.

