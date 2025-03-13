How to claim pre-order bonuses in Rise of the Ronin

By Rouvin Josef D. Quirimit
Modified Mar 13, 2025 03:17 GMT
A still from Rise of the Ronin
If you pre-ordered Rise of the Ronin for PC, here is how you can acquire your pre-order bonuses (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

After a year of being tethered to the PlayStation 5, Rise of the Ronin is finally available on PC, and those who secured pre-orders are entitled to a few in-game goodies. Pre-order bonuses are meant to incentivize early adopters and are the developers' way of expressing gratitude for their loyalty; however, not all players know the benefits of pre-ordering.

Ad

This article will feature everything you need to know about claiming your pre-order bonuses for Rise of the Ronin and help you determine if the early in-game items are worth it.

Rise of the Ronin has a decent set of pre-order bonuses

Team Ninja wanted to make sure that the gaming community would not regret pre-ordering (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)
Team Ninja wanted to make sure that the gaming community would not regret pre-ordering (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

If you pre-order the game beforehand, the bonuses will automatically be in your inventory as you start the game. The process is quite straightforward and relatively hassle-free.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rise of the Ronin was originally released for the PlayStation 5 in March 2024 and received favorable reviews. The gaming community was enamored by the lush visuals and rich environment, paired with a gripping story and a strong variety of weapons available from the era.

From combat styles to cosmetics and weapons, here are all the items you can receive as pre-order bonuses:

  • Iga Ninja's Katana
  • Iga Ninja Armor Set

Also read: Is it worth playing Rise of the Ronin in 2025?

Ad

Here are all the combat styles you can access as part of the pre-order:

  • Nioh-ryu for Katana
  • Hayabusa-ryu for Katana
  • Aisu Kage-ryu for Katana
  • Hayabusa-ryu for Nagitana

The Iga Ninja items can only be unlocked via pre-order, with there being no other way to acquire these items after the pre-order phase. The Iga Ninja Armor set has four separate pieces, but you will have access to the entire set at the start of the game.

Ad

The real meat of this pre-order craze is the early access to the combat styles. Rise of the Ronin has the look and feel of a Soulslike game, and the developers integrated a few advanced techniques that would help players get along nicely. The game isn't necessarily hard, but it is far from easy.

It is worth noting that these items are the same ones you would have received if you pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 5 a year ago. While pre-order items may not always be the best in the game, they do provide players with an edge early on. These weapons, armor, and combat styles are worth grabbing ahead of time.

Ad

Rise of the Ronin is now available on PlayStation 5 and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी