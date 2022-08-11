How to claim this week's (August 11) free Epic Games Store title? Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! is up for grabs

Epic Games Store has listed Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! as the free offering for August's mid-month week, and fans will have the opportunity to try out something different. The game is rather unique from the standard offerings over the past few weeks. To make the deal sweeter, players can try it out at no extra cost by following a few simple steps.

The Epic Games Store has made quite the name for itself with free weekly offerings. These offerings allow players to play premium games that would otherwise cost them actual money to play. Interestingly, the types of games offered have varied in genre and fame, including big names like Borderlands 3 a few weeks ago. Although Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! may not be a major title, it has definitely held its own as it is the third title in the series. Both the first two releases were major hits, leading to Vertigo Gaming developing the third one. Here's what a player will need to do if they want to become a top chef in the virtual world.

Epic Games Store's latest offering, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! is a fun cooking game

The most important part of playing Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! is to redeem it within its valid period of time. Players can redeem the title anytime between August 11 and 18, following which, it will no longer be available as a free offering.

Players will be required to sign in to their Epic Games Store account. They can proceed with this step from either the app or the website. If a player doesn't have an account, they will have to create one to redeem the game.

Once they are in their accounts, players must scroll down to the "free games" section where the game will be displayed. Alternatively, they can search for the game from the home page using its name. Once players have found the game, they must proceed to its page.

From the game's page, players have to press "Get" to acquire the game. Ordinarily, players are required to confirm their payment methods and the amount at this stage. However, the game is entirely free to redeem and keep within the given period. Once players confirm their decision, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! will be added to their Epic Games Store library.

Players can then download and install the game from the library whenever they wish. Even after the free week is over, the game will be theirs to keep, and they can play it as much as they want.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! is about effective management as much as it is about cooking. Players are in charge of a food truck in war-torn America, and they have to serve the public based on their needs.

Interestingly, there are more than 200 recipes to master to meet the customers' demands. Players will also have to upgrade their trucks to improve their profits and satisfy clients. They can play all of the game's stages alone or in co-op with friends. In general, it's an excellent management game that can sometimes become quite serious. Interested readers should claim this game before it leaves Epic Games Store in a week.

Edited by Atul S